Instant Beverage Premix Market is anticipated to surpass US$92,172.796 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.07%
The instant beverage premix market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% from US$60,992.860 million in 2022 to US$92,172.796 million by 2029.
The instant beverage premix market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% from US$60,992.860 million in 2022 to US$92,172.796 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the instant beverage premix market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$92,172.796 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The key growth drivers to propel the instant beverage premix market during the forecasted period are:
• The growing demand of customers for easy-to-make beverage premixes that can enhance the brain functionality to be optimized during work hours and provide efficiency is driving the market growth. These beverage premixes include instant soup, instant coffee, and instant health drinks that are suitable for the changing lifestyle and demands of the customer and thus project growth in the instant beverage premix market.
• Another factor that boosts the sales of instant beverage premix in the market is the growing urbanization in several countries across the globe this urbanization has led to people getting busy and not having time to properly prepare meals and take the necessary nutrients required therefore, these instant beverages saves their time and provide them with essential nutrients which increases the demand for these products in the urban regions.
Several governments are investing heavily to urbanize countries across the globe for instance, by 2030, it is projected that 40% of India's population will reside in urban areas which is expected to fuel the instant beverage premix market.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/instant-beverage-premix-market
The instant beverage premix market, by product type, is divided into four types- instant coffee, instant tea, instant health drinks, and instant soups. These different types of instant beverage premix cater to different needs and tastes of consumers across the globe. For instance, instant coffee is the most popular instant beverage premix and comes in a wide variety of flavors catering to different customers' tastes which is predicted to fuel the demand for it in the market.
The instant beverage premix market, by distribution channel, is divided into four types- online retail, supermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores. These different distribution channels provide a wide variety of options for the customers from where they can purchase this instant beverage premix that is most convenient for them. The most popular is online retail where it is easy to order the product and deliver it to customers' doorstep. Hence, the wide variety of distribution channels for consumers is predicted to propel growth in the instant beverage premix market.
The instant beverage premix market, by end-user, is divided into two types- residential and commercial. These different end-users for instant beverage premix use these products according to their needs for instance, the residential end-users drink instant coffee and other beverages in their day-to-day life and are common to keep in the household for the daily use to instantly make and drink them.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the instant beverage premix market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing demand for instant premix beverages especially the instant coffee segment with a busy lifestyle due to urbanization and changes in the lifestyle of the general public in the region.
Also, the growth in the economy has led to an increase in disposable income among the general public in the region coupled with the ease of use of these instant beverage premix that can provide ready-to-drink beverages in a matter of just a few minutes which has led to the growth in demand for instant beverage premix in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the instant beverage premix market, such as Plus Beverages, Plasma Foods, Nestlé S.A, Ajinomoto Group, Starbucks Corporation, Neel Beverages Pvt. Ltd, Straus Group Ltd., and Urban Beverages.
The market analytics report segments the instant beverage premix market using the following criteria:
• By Product Type
o Instant Coffee
o Instant Tea
o Instant Health Drinks
o Instant Soups
o Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Online Retail
o Supermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Specialty Stores
• By End-User
o Residential
o Commercial
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Plus Beverages
• Plasma Foods
• Nestlé S.A
• Ajinomoto Group
• Starbucks Corporation
• Neel Beverages Pvt. Ltd
• Straus Group Ltd.
• Urban Beverages
Explore More Reports:
• Global Energy Drink Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-energy-drink-market
• Global Tea Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-tea-market
• Global Squash Drinks Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-squash-drinks-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn