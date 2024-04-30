CHEMTREC<sup>®</sup> Hires Senior Director Of Operations To Support Expansion Of Emergency Response Services

WASHINGTON — CHEMTREC, the leading provider of emergency response guidance for incidents involving hazardous materials, is pleased to introduce Jon Starling as its new Senior Director of Operations. In this role, Starling will spearhead an enhanced operations department, aligning with CHEMTREC's broadening range of services across the hazardous materials and dangerous goods value chain.

With over 35 years of distinguished service in fire and emergency medical services, hazardous materials response, operation center management, emergency management, and training, Starling brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at CHEMTREC.

"CHEMTREC is aggressively expanding the scope and scale of services along the entire dangerous goods value chain," said Andrew H. LaVanway, Chief Executive of CHEMTREC. "Chief Starling brings strong Emergency Operations Center experience, but also adds an extensive background in emergency response and hazmat incident management."

Prior to joining CHEMTREC, Starling served the U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms as a Deputy Assistant Sergeant at Arms, where he was responsible for overseeing emergency preparedness and continuity of operations programs. His tenure at the Senate was marked by his instrumental role in establishing the Senate Operations Center and enhancing physical security and threat management.

Before his time in the Senate, Starling dedicated 18 years to the Department of Defense, where he held various leadership positions overseeing operations centers, coordinating hazardous materials and CBRNE response operations, and managing emergency management/continuity of operations programs.

Starling has also served over 35 years in career and volunteer fire and emergency medical services positions and is a certified chief fire officer and fire instructor.

"I am honored to join the CHEMTREC team and contribute to its mission of promoting safety and environmental stewardship in the transportation and handling of hazardous materials," said Starling. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to further enhance CHEMTREC's operational capabilities and support its commitment to safety."

In his new role, Starling will oversee CHEMTREC's operations, safeguarding the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and responsiveness in providing emergency response services to customers worldwide.

For more than half a century, CHEMTREC has offered 24/7 telephone support for emergency response information. With Starling’s expertise, CHEMTREC aims to broaden its emergency response capabilities to encompass cleanup and remediation services. He will also play a pivotal role in helping expand CHEMTREC’s Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Solutions and Incident Reporting service for carriers.