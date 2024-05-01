Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Single Car Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  24A3002860                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: Berlin Barracks                            

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/29/2024 at 1831 hours.

STREET: I-89 Northbound Mile Marker 51.2

TOWN: Berlin

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Niyati Khanduri

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT.

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Fit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage to driver side of vehicle.

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound near Mile Marker 51.2 in the town of Berlin. Further investigation revealed the operator, Niyati Khanduri, was driving down the road and lost control of her vehicle causing her vehicle to slide and roll over onto its driver side. There were no passengers in the vehicle. Khanduri did not show any signs of injury.

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

