Berlin Barracks / Single Car Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3002860
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/29/2024 at 1831 hours.
STREET: I-89 Northbound Mile Marker 51.2
TOWN: Berlin
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Niyati Khanduri
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Fit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage to driver side of vehicle.
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Northbound near Mile Marker 51.2 in the town of Berlin. Further investigation revealed the operator, Niyati Khanduri, was driving down the road and lost control of her vehicle causing her vehicle to slide and roll over onto its driver side. There were no passengers in the vehicle. Khanduri did not show any signs of injury.
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993