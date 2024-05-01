Wafer Fabrication Equipment Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 5.64% to reach US$96.395 billion by 2029
The wafer fabrication equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% from US$65.664 billion in 2022 to US$96.395 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wafer fabrication equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$96.395 billion by 2029.
Wafer fabrication equipment is utilized in the process of transforming the raw wafers in the microelectronic industry to create silicon wafers within microelectronic devices. The equipment is basically used to cultivate crystals, disposition or take away raw materials, and create the final finished chip.
The process allows the creation of intricate structures, which are microelectromechanical systems and high-performance sensors, and nurtures creativity in the field of semiconductor fabrication. The wafer fabrication is used in various electronics products like radio frequency, amplifiers, microprocessors for computers, etc.
• The growing investments in the field of material science industry are the primary driving force behind the global wafer fabrication equipment market growth. For instance, according to Mitsubishi Electric published an article in May 2023, it states that the company is investing 260 billion yen within a time frame of 5 years with the focus on constructing new wafer plants for the production of silicon carbide-powered semiconductors which is basically used for next-generation power electronics components.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the wafer fabrication market growth.
• For instance, according to Nidec Instruments published article in August 2023 the company launched a semiconductor wafer transfer robot. The product called SR7163 series is used in the process of batch-type thermal treatment the product uses arch link mechanism to operate its hand horizontally.
• For instance, according to Intel company published article in December 2023, it states that Intel and Siemens are collaborating to enhance the advanced semiconductor manufacturing efficacy. The main aim of this collaboration is to concentrate on improving efficacy, sustainability, and cybersecurity that involves overall all production processes.
The global wafer fabrication equipment market, based on equipment type is segmented into five categories namely oxidation systems, diffusion systems, epitaxial reactors, photolithography equipment, and others. Photolithography is expected to account for a major share of the wafer fabrication market. The equipment basically finds the best suit for the wafer surface in the process of accurate pattern design which is an important step in manufacturing transistors and other microscopic materials.
The global wafer fabrication equipment market, based on size is segmented into four categories namely 50 mm - 100mm, 100mm – 200mm, 200mm – 300mm, and 300mm – 450mm. 200- 300 mm is expected to account for a major share of the wafer fabrication market. The size range between 200- 300 mm provides the best-balanced solution with the respective chip compactness and production price.
Based on geography, the market for wafer fabrication is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various factors. In countries like China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and South Korea there is a growing need for wafer fabrication in several industries, including consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and defense, and telecommunication. The demand is being driven by these nations are due to growing innovations in the field of material science and government initiatives to promote local chip manufacturing which helps the region to grow substantially in upcoming years.
The research includes several key players from the wafer fabrication equipment market, such as LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd, Tokyo Electron Limited, Pacifica Partners Inc, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, and KLA-Tencor Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the global wafer fabrication market as follows:
• By Equipment Type
o Oxidation Systems
o Diffusion Systems
o Epitaxial Reactors
o Photolithography Equipment
o Others
• By Size
o 50mm - 100mm
o 100mm – 200mm
o 200mm – 300mm
• By Geography
o Americas
• USA
• Others
o Europe Middle East and Africa
• Germany
• France
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
• SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd
• Tokyo Electron Limited
• Pacifica Partners Inc
• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
• KLA-Tencor Corporation
