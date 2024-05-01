MPD Seeks a Suspect in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who assaulted a victim with a knife.

On Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 8:05 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect got into an argument with an employee and the employee told the suspect to leave. The victim followed the suspect out of the store and the suspect left. The suspect then came back and another argument ensued. The suspect assaulted the employee with a knife then fled the scene on a bicycle. The employee was treated on the scene for a minor laceration.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24063694