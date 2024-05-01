MPD Searching for a Burglary Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

On Monday, April 29, 2024, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the suspect entered the backdoor of an establishment in the 1800 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took an employee’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN 24064067