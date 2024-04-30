MPD Arrests Man Who Burglarized Northwest Home in 2023

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce the arrest of a man who burglarized a residence in Northwest.

On June 25, 2023, the victim reported their residence in the unit block of New York Avenue, Northwest, was broken into and property was stolen.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested 69-year-old Marcus Brown, of Northeast. He was charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 23102307

###