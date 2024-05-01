Submit Release
SOLOMON WATER, BURST NOTICE: Skyline tank

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers there is a burst on the pipeline that supplies water from Titinge tank to Skyline tank and water supply has been turned off.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water:

Mbumburu, Lengakiki, Ministers Ridge, Geology area, Stone field, Kaibia, Vavaya Ridge, Papaho Heights, Skyline

Our maintenance team is on site and currently working to fix the burst.

Water supply should resume by 6:00 PM today.

We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Contact Customer Care Service for more information.

Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

 

