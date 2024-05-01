Comer: Democrats Resuscitate Failed Investigation to Distract from Biden Administration’s Failed Energy Policies

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today blasted Democrats’ report that demonizes America’s energy producers and attempts to revive their failed investigation from last Congress:

“Democrats are resuscitating their failed investigation from last Congress in an attempt to distract from the Biden Administration’s radical climate agenda that is harming our nation. Instead of demonizing America’s energy producers, we must focus on unleashing domestic energy production that provides affordable, reliable energy for Americans. While Democrats are focused on appeasing environmental activists, Republicans are focused on holding this administration accountable to the American people. The Oversight Committee will soon hold a hearing with Secretary Granholm to examine the Biden Administration’s failed energy policies that have jeopardized economic opportunities, threatened our energy and national security, raised energy costs on Americans, and hurt small businesses. We will keep fighting for solutions that provide affordable, reliable energy for Americans and keep our nation secure.”

