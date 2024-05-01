U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards More Than $3.2 Million to North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the award of $3,262,046 through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Center Cluster grant program, which provides funding to community health centers across the United States. The award will be distributed to the following programs and initiatives in North Dakota:

$1,801,916 to Northland Health Partners Community in Turtle Lake.

$1,460,130 to Family Healthcare Center in Fargo.