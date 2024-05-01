News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to La Birria (lunch wagon) in Aiea, Hawaiʻi

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH issues red placard to

La Birria (lunch wagon) in ʻAiea, Hawai‘i

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 30, 2024 24-056

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down La Birria, lunch wagon license plate number 740 TRZ, on April 29, 2024 during an inspection for operating without a valid permit. The lunch wagon is no longer using its support kitchen located at 98-1005 Moanalua Rd. in ʻAiea.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it can reopen:

Establishment must apply for a new food establishment permit to use its new kitchen.

Establishment must pass a pre-operational inspection for both the approved kitchen as well as the lunch wagon.

The next follow-up inspection will be scheduled when proper application and fees are submitted to the department.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

