Barrasso Statement on Biden’s Botched Permitting Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), released the following statement on the Biden administration’s final rule implementing change to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The final rule will delay decision-making and threaten essential energy projects and infrastructure projects across the country.

“This rule is bad for Wyoming, bad for the West, and bad for America. The Biden administration has repeatedly used America’s broken permitting process to undermine affordable, secure, and reliable energy production. Today’s rule is no different. It will jeopardize essential projects needed to power our country, increase bureaucratic red tape, and hurt our nation’s economy,” said Senator Barrasso.

Background information :

On May 4, 2023, U.S. Senators John Barrasso, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), ranking member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, introduced two pieces of legislation to substantively reform the nation’s broken permitting and environmental review processes, which are currently delaying key energy, infrastructure, and transportation projects across America.