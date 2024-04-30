Manchin Announces $5M to Rebuild Power Lines and Increase Grid Reliability

Washington, DC — Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced that the Monongahela Power Company will receive $5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to rebuild more than 23 miles of power-distribution lines in Pocahontas, Braxton and Clay Counties, and to connect a two-mile tie line with the Petersburg Substation. This project will help to increase grid reliability for more than 3,000 West Virginians. This grant funding is made possible by Chairman Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“West Virginia is America’s energy powerhouse, but for far too many of our people, reliable and affordable electricity has become hard to come by. This funding will help to ensure that West Virginians in Pocahontas, Braxton and Clay counties have a reliable source of energy to keep their homes and businesses powered, especially as we enter warmer months. I am so proud that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for West Virginians,” said Chairman Manchin.

