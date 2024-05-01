BREAKING: Animator Ivan Li Rescinds "Mental Quebecker" identity

Ivan Li reveals Qubec photo was digitally manupulated Drizzle in Johnson set to be screened in May

Filmmaker reverses his "Mental Quebecker" declaration, citing personal and professional reasons.

What's Photoshop?” — Ivan Li

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following his recent declaration as a "Mental Quebecker," filmmaker Ivan Li has made a surprising reversal. Just four days after embracing this identity, Li now announces his withdrawal as a "Mental Quebecker." In a remarkable turn of events, he asserts his return to being a citizen of Vancouver, British Columbia.

In a statement released, Ivan Li explained his decision to revoke his status of "Mental Quebecker," citing personal and professional reasons. While he initially embraced the concept of a mental connection to Quebec, Li now feels that his artistic journey is leading him back to his origins in Vancouver.

"It's been a journey of self-discovery over these past few days," remarked Ivan Li. " It appears my mental journey in Quebec is over, I am returning to Vancouver."

Li further disclosed that the image featured in the prior press release, portraying him with a plate of poutine and sugar pies at Dufferin Terrace, Quebec, was a skillfully manipulated photograph achieved via Microsoft Paints. He also claimed he is unfamiliar with Photoshop as he remarked "What's Photoshop?"

Despite this change, Li emphasizes that his upcoming animated short film, "Drizzle in Johnson," remains a Quebec production in theory. Li points out that the film's producer is from Quebec and 75% of the film's funding hail from Quebec. This, according to Li, aligns with the definitions set forth by the Canadian Screen Academy and The International Federation of Film Archives for a province-produced film.

Amidst swirling identity debates, "Drizzle in Johnson" persists, set to screen at Les Sommets du cinéma d’animation in May 2024 and the Annecy Festival in June.