Flash News: OKX Launches Giveaway Featuring 10,000 USDT Worth of WUFFI Tokens

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 30, 2024.

OKX Launches Giveaway Featuring 10,000 USDT Worth of WUFFI Tokens



OKX is thrilled to announce the launch of a WUFFI giveaway, featuring a prize pool worth 10,000 USDT in WUFFI tokens. This exciting initiative is part of the ongoing Solana Super Season Campaign, aimed at promoting interaction within the Solana ecosystem.

The campaign period is set to run from April 29 until May 14. To be eligible for a share of the WUFFI token prize pool, participants are required to complete simple tasks and hold over 10 USDT worth of WUFFI.

This latest giveaway underscores OKX's commitment to rewarding its users and fostering a vibrant, engaged community. OKX invites all eligible users to take part in this opportunity and explore more giveaways on Solana.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 85 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 400+ other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival and Olympian Scotty James.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer