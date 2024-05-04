"Dear Dream Maker, I Don’t Sleep. I Dream." - A Captivating Exploration into the World of Dreams by Dr. Leggie L. Boone
Dr. Leggie L. Boone, Forensic Analyst, Author, and Educator, delves into the realm of dreams in her newest book, "Dear Dream Maker, I Don’t Sleep. I Dream."UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Leggie L. Boone is a Forensic Analyst, Author, and Educator with over 30 years of experience in the forensic science field. She has authored several books, including "So You Want to Be a CSI," “Someday My Prints Will Come,” and "Fox Tails: Short, Short Stories Written while Puppysitting." Dr. Boone is a sought-after speaker and educator, known for her expertise in vicarious traumatization, organizational support, and civilian relations in law enforcement.
In this captivating volume, Dr. Leggie delves into the realm of dreams, offering a collection of vivid narrations spanning from 1997 through 2006. Each dream presented in the book provides a glimpse into the author’s subconscious mind, showcasing a rich tapestry of creativity, imagination, and introspection.
"Dear Dream Maker, I Don’t Sleep. I Dream" is not just a book of dreams; it is a testament to the power of journaling and self-expression. Dr. Leggie, who has spent several years attending crime scenes, teaching forensic science courses, and analyzing evidence, reveals her personal experiences with dreams and the therapeutic benefits of documenting them. With over 800 dreams meticulously transcribed and compiled, this volume marks the beginning of her "Dear
Dream Maker" series, offering readers an opportunity to explore the depths of their own subconscious.
Dr. Leggie L. Boone's impressive background as a Crime Scene Investigator, Volunteer Autopsy Technician, and Educator lends a unique perspective to her exploration of dreams. Through her extensive career and personal experiences, she has discovered the profound impact of decompression and self-expression on mental well-being. She encourages readers to embrace the practice of journaling and to unravel the mysteries of their own dreams.
"I have been a diary keeper/journaler for decades, taking notes in every setting, even when waking from rest," says Dr. Boone. "I hope that sharing my dreams and my experiences will encourage others to do the same. Dreams are what the subconscious mind provides to entertain, escape, create, scare, and reveal."
"Dear Dream Maker, I Don’t Sleep. I Dream" is not only a captivating read but also a thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche. Dr. Boone's expertise in forensic science, coupled with her passion for dreaming, makes this book a must-read for anyone interested in unlocking the secrets of the mind.
For more information about Dr. Leggie L. Boone and her latest book, "Dear Dream Maker, I Don’t Sleep. I Dream," please visit https://www.dandego-dreams.com/.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
Dr Leggie L Boone's Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!