Verizon donates $20,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts in Oklahoma

The donation will support communities hardest hit by this weekend’s storms

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the severe storms and deadly tornadoes that covered Oklahoma this past weekend, Verizon is donating $20,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in relief efforts in Oklahoma.



“Our hearts go out to the families impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes this weekend in Southern and Central Oklahoma,” said Michelle R. Miller, SVP and Market President, Verizon. “Our Verizon Credo states we run to a crisis. By providing this contribution to the American Red Cross, we hope to support the community’s critical needs as they prepare to rebuild.”

Verizon remains committed to keeping communities connected, especially during emergencies and disaster relief efforts.

