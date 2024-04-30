APackaging Group (APG) Announces Participation in Luxe Pack New York 2024 with Innovative Packaging Solutions
We are excited to showcase our newest products that represent the pinnacle of innovation in packaging design.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a leader in private label cosmetics and cosmetic manufacturing, is thrilled to announce its upcoming participation in Luxe Pack New York 2024. Scheduled for May 8th and 9th at the prestigious Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, APG invites industry professionals to Booth E26 to discover their latest advancements in packaging solutions.
As a pioneer in the field of contract manufacturing, APG has consistently provided exceptional quality and innovative solutions, making it a trusted partner for top names in the beauty and personal care sectors, such as P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, and more. This event promises attendees an exclusive look at cutting-edge designs and materials that are setting new trends in the industry.
Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to showcase our newest products that represent the pinnacle of innovation in packaging design. Our team is eager to demonstrate how these advancements can not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of a brand but also its market presence."
The exhibition will feature APG’s latest products, emphasizing sustainability and eco-friendly practices, in line with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has made significant strides in supporting brands to transition towards more sustainable packaging solutions.
With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a minimal order quantity set at 10,000 pieces, APG is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of its clients, ranging from emerging brands to established global entities.
Don't miss the opportunity to meet with APG's team of experts at Luxe Pack New York.
To schedule a meeting with a manufacturing specialist, please email sales@apackgroup.com or call 626-385-5858. For more information about APG and their services, visit https://apackaginggroup.com.
