Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,675 in the last 365 days.

APackaging Group (APG) Announces Participation in Luxe Pack New York 2024 with Innovative Packaging Solutions

Luxe Pack New York

Luxe Pack New York

We are excited to showcase our newest products that represent the pinnacle of innovation in packaging design.”
— Hannah Palese, Director of Communication
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a leader in private label cosmetics and cosmetic manufacturing, is thrilled to announce its upcoming participation in Luxe Pack New York 2024. Scheduled for May 8th and 9th at the prestigious Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, APG invites industry professionals to Booth E26 to discover their latest advancements in packaging solutions.

As a pioneer in the field of contract manufacturing, APG has consistently provided exceptional quality and innovative solutions, making it a trusted partner for top names in the beauty and personal care sectors, such as P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, and more. This event promises attendees an exclusive look at cutting-edge designs and materials that are setting new trends in the industry.

Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to showcase our newest products that represent the pinnacle of innovation in packaging design. Our team is eager to demonstrate how these advancements can not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of a brand but also its market presence."

The exhibition will feature APG’s latest products, emphasizing sustainability and eco-friendly practices, in line with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has made significant strides in supporting brands to transition towards more sustainable packaging solutions.

With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a minimal order quantity set at 10,000 pieces, APG is well-equipped to meet the diverse needs of its clients, ranging from emerging brands to established global entities.

Don't miss the opportunity to meet with APG's team of experts at Luxe Pack New York.

To schedule a meeting with a manufacturing specialist, please email sales@apackgroup.com or call 626-385-5858. For more information about APG and their services, visit https://apackaginggroup.com.

Ryan Huang
APackaging Group LLC
+1 626-385-5858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

APackaging Group (APG) Announces Participation in Luxe Pack New York 2024 with Innovative Packaging Solutions

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more