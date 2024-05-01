Rocksteady Audio Launches Version 2.0 of Its Popular Stadium Speakers
Significant Feature and Performance Upgrades Take Immersive Sound to New Heights
These enhancements are a way to create additional distance between us and the other players in the market.”IRVINE, CA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocksteady Audio, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality, wireless Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers, has announced the newest version of its Stadium speakers and subwoofers.
— Jeff Leitman, Rocksteady
Rocksteady Stadium 2.0 will offer all the features of the original version, with major enhancements. These upgrades will augment the system in a wide spectrum of performance categories, including sound quality, battery life, and connectivity. In addition to the Rocksteady Stadium speakers, upgrades have also been incorporated into the Rocksteady subwoofer, the world’s first (and only) portable subwoofer.
Version 2.0 will introduce such elements as:
New Speaker Drivers and Cones: Rocksteady’s newly conceived, aluminum-coated and reshaped speaker cones feature driver assemblies that are more dynamic and responsive, delivering a more detailed yet broader sound profile.
New “Insides”: A new processor, circuitry, and architecture helps the speakers run cooler and the batteries to last longer - up to 30 hours of battery life per charge.
Stereo and Long-Range Modes: Stereo Mode optimizes the sound profile for immersive, stereophonic soundscaping. In Long Range Mode, the LEFT and RIGHT sound files are merged and pushed to longer ranges, up to 150 feet apart (depending on interference).
New Wireless System: New antenna and drivers, for longer range and connectivity.
Dual EQ Options: In FULL MODE (default), each speaker has a pleasing fullness that fills a room with smooth, clear sound. In CLEAR MODE, the speakers are tuned to approximate studio sound clarity, ideal for users who prefer to set their own equalizer settings.
Subwoofer: The Rocksteady Stadium subwoofer also features two sound options: full bass and deep bass, giving the listener added configuration options. The new versions of the Stadium speakers and subwoofer are also backwards compatible, meaning they can be connected with earlier versions.
The most attractive user features of the original version remain intact: high fidelity; infinite expandability to create an immersive listening experience; customizable sound environments with the flick of a switch; and a choice of Bluetooth or analog connections.
The portability and small footprint of the system continue to account for much of the system’s appeal. Both the speakers and subwoofer can be placed almost anywhere or mounted on a wall. The portability also allows the user to bring music outside with no loss of audio quality – it’s music anywhere, anytime.
“We believe we already offered the best portable music option available,” said Jeff Leitman, Rocksteady CEO. “These enhancements are a way to create additional distance between us and the other players in the market. Our expandability, plus the fact that we have the world’s only wireless subwoofer, put us in a class of our own. Version 2.0 will elevate the Stadium experience.”
Rocksteady Version 2.0 will be available in early June. It can be purchased from the Rocksteady website or through Amazon. List price is $249.99 for a 2-speaker set; $429.99 for a 2-speaker set with subwoofer; $469.99 for a 4-speaker set; and $599.99 for a 4-speaker set with subwoofer. Carrying cases and straps are also available.
ABOUT ROCKSTEADY
Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Jeff Leitman, Rocksteady aims to redefine audio excellence with high-fidelity, connected speaker systems that blend intuitive simplicity with unparalleled functionality. The company accomplishes this through its superior Rocksteady Stadium line of wireless Bluetooth speakers and subwoofers. The design work for Rocksteady Stadium products began in 2017 with the goal of elevating the music listening experience through immersion and connectivity. In fact, through the speakers’ Stadium Mode, users can connect unlimited Rocksteady Stadium speakers to transform any space into a fully immersive listening environment. Besides its wireless Bluetooth speakers, Rocksteady also offers the only portable, wireless subwoofer. For more information, visit https://rocksteadyaudio.com/.
