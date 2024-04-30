East Point Recovery Centers: A New Name in Rehabilitation With Unchanged Excellence
Baystate Recovery Center, a trusted name in addiction treatment and rehab services, is excited to announce its rebranding to East Point Recovery Centers.
This name change reflects the addiction facility’s vision to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to communities across New England while continuing the same exceptional services that have defined its success over the years.
The rebranded name—East Point Recovery Centers—symbolizes a new horizon in its commitment to helping individuals and their families navigate the journey to recovery. While the name is changing, its mission remains to provide effective, evidence-based treatment in a supportive environment.
East Point clients can expect the same dedicated team, high-quality care, and range of addiction services that have helped countless individuals achieve and maintain sobriety. The rebranding includes a new visual identity and website, which can be found at East Point Recovery Centers.
East Point Recovery Centers will continue to offer its full spectrum of addiction treatment services, including Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHPs), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs), and Outpatient Programs (OP), all carried out by experienced and compassionate staff.
East Point Recovery believes its new name will enhance reach and visibility in the community, helping more people find the path to recovery.
For more information about East Point Recovery Centers and to explore its services, please visit their website or contact 855-887-6237.
About East Point Recovery Centers
East Point Recovery Centers, formerly known as Baystate Recovery, is a leading provider of comprehensive addiction treatment services. Focusing on personalized care and evidence-based practices, like the clinically-infused 12-step program, it supports individuals and families in achieving long-term recovery.
