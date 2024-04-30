Blue Hat Announces Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2023, of which the Revenue Increased by 33 Times

XIAMEN, China, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), primarily a company of commodity trading in China, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (“Fiscal Year 2023”), reflecting a remarkable surge in the revenue.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Blue Hat achieved a revenue of $73.68 million in 2023, increasing 33 times than the previous year. This extraordinary achievement is credited to the company's robust expansion of its commodity trading business, particularly in the realms of jewelry and gold trading, since the fourth quarter of 2022. However, despite the substantial revenue growth, the company incurred a net loss of $21.72 million for the Fiscal Year 2023. The primary reasons for the loss include bad debts and asset impairment resulting from divested businesses. Notably, the Company’s new business line, commodity trading, contributed a profit of nearly $1.2 million to the company for the Fiscal Year 2023.

Management Commentary

Mr. Chen Xiaodong, CEO of Blue Hat, stated at the Company's annual summary meeting: "Our achievements in 2023 represent not only a breakthrough in financial data, but also a resounding affirmation of Blue Hat's business strategy transition. In 2024, we will continue leveraging on the technology and experience we have accumulated in past few years. We will deepen our commodity trading in jewelry, especially the diamond and gold trading, and meanwhile expanding online gold derivatives trading, which aim to deliver excellent performance and reward our investors. Furthermore, we are committed to embracing the era of artificial intelligence and inspired to set a new benchmark as a 'smart' gold trader."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Please refer to Blue Hat’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2024 for a detailed analysis of Blue Hat’s financial results.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services and IDC business, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Restated) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 407,588 $ 69,273 Restricted cash 1,587 1,129 Inventories 17,545,153 — Accounts receivable, net 15,157,384 9,170,996 Accounts receivable, related party 9,571 — Other receivables, net 4,182,706 4,704,455 Other receivables, related party 1,941,723 1,427,829 Prepayments, net 36,588 80,834 Assets related to discontinued operation — 6,077,554 Total current assets 39,282,300 21,532,070 Non-current assets: Operating lease, right-of-use asset 2,353,083 40,596 Prepayments 2,388,435 2,495,570 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,544,751 3,817,015 Intangible assets, net — 1,368,424 Long-term investments 1,694,269 1,722,999 Assets related to discontinued operation — 3,300,184 Total non-current assets 9,980,538 12,744,788 Total assets $ 49,262,838 $ 34,276,858 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loans - banks $ 273,713 $ 473,825 Taxes payable 805,577 841,334 Accounts payable 318,729 324,991 Other payables and accrued liabilities 4,027,883 9,014,057 Other payables - related party — 22,643 Operating lease liabilities - current 235,470 11,261 Customer deposits 3,020 19,629 Liability related to discontinued operation — 6,700,468 Total current liabilities 5,664,392 17,408,208 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liability 2,141,421 31,041 Long-term loans banks — — Long-term loans – related party 834,950 914,771 Convertible notes payable — 1,393,499 Total other liabilities 2,976,371 2,339,311 Total liabilities 8,640,763 19,747,519 Shareholder’s equity Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 58,398,281 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, 9,894,734 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 583,982 98,947 Additional paid-in capital 93,828,090 44,145,826 Statutory reserves 2,143,252 2,143,252 Retained earnings (56,832,015 ) (35,113,598 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 898,766 834,513 Total Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shareholders’ equity 40,622,075 12,108,940 Non-controlling interests — 2,420,399 Total Equity 40,622,075 14,529,339 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 49,262,838 $ 34,276,858





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Year ended Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2021 (Restated) (Restated) Revenues $ 73,686,733 $ 2,195,954 $ 12,139,500 Cost of revenue (72,532,882 ) (958,438 ) (5,782,664 ) Gross profit 1,153,851 1,237,516 6,356,836 Operating expenses: Selling (7,677 ) (159,937 ) (315,600 ) Research and development (2,570,158 ) (2,734,982 ) (11,233,806 ) General and administrative expenses (13,766,487 ) (6,224,674 ) (31,335,421 ) Impairment loss (13,693,305 ) (33,397 ) (14,632,931 ) Total operating expenses (30,037,627 ) (9,152,990 ) (57,517,758 ) (Loss)/Income from operations (28,883,776 ) (7,915,474 ) (51,160,922 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 7 374 156,038 Interest expense (222,057 ) (133,882 ) (229,985 ) Other finance expenses (62,025 ) (15,264 ) (65,344 ) Other income (expense), net 66,205 39,080 (191,499 ) Total other expense, net (217,870 ) (109,692 ) (330,790 ) (Loss)/ income from Continuing Operations before income taxes (29,101,646 ) (8,025,166 ) (51,491,712 ) Provision for income taxes (6,081 ) (1,097,888 ) (1,104 ) (Loss)/ income from continuing operations (29,107,727 ) (9,123,054 ) (51,492,816 ) Discontinued Operations (Note 19) Gain on disposal of discontinued operations 7,389,310 — 1,493,945 (Loss) from discontinued operations — (282,027 ) (10,055,749 ) Net Income (Loss) (21,718,417 ) (9,405,081 ) (60,054,620 ) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,420,399 ) (40,025 ) (2,918,680 ) Net (Loss) Income attributable to Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (19,298,018 ) (9,365,056 ) (57,135,940 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Net (loss)/ Income from continued operations (29,107,727 ) (9,123,054 ) (51,492,816 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment continued operation (199,032 ) (1,883,571 ) 651,272 Comprehensive (loss) income - continued operation $ (29,306,759 ) $ (11,006,625 ) $ (50,841,544 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operation 7,389,310 (282,027 ) (8,561,804 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - discontinued operation 263,285 258,828 66,288 Comprehensive income (Loss) - discontinued operation $ 7,652,595 $ (23,199 ) $ (8,495,516 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (21,654,164 ) $ (11,029,824 ) $ (59,337,060 ) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,420,399 ) (40,025 ) (2,918,680 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment shareholders (19,233,765 ) (10,989,799 ) (56,418,380 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 29,722,950 7,639,482 5,053,727 Diluted 30,975,275 8,565,163 5,800,048 Earnings per share Basic (loss) earnings per share from continued operation $ (0.98 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (10.19 ) Basic earnings per share from discontinued operation 0.33 (0.04 ) (1.12 ) Diluted Earnings per share: Diluted (loss) earnings per share from continued operation $ (0.98 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (10.19 ) Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operation 0.33 (0.04 ) (1.12 )