EU4Youth IV: Capacity-building trainings for youth CSOs held in Kyiv

On 25-30 April ‘EU4Youth IV: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project collaborated with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the All-Ukrainian Youth Center to organise two capacity-building trainings for youth CSOs aimed at equipping them with the necessary skills to develop and implement youth-centric projects. Each of the trainings included a 3-day session gathering 69 enthusiastic participants in total.

Central to the training curriculum was the comprehensive guidance on project development and implementation tailored specifically for youth CSOs. The topics included project planning, budgeting, monitoring, and evaluation, providing participants with insights to effectively execute their initiatives. Through interactive workshops and engaging discussions, participants were equipped with practical tools and strategies to enhance their organizational capacities.

During the trainingsthe EU4Youth National Coordinator for Ukraine delivered a presentation on the core initiatives within the EU4Youth project, spotlighting opportunities available for young people to engage and benefit from the project activities.

The trainings also fostered networking and collaboration among participants. Through shared experiences and mutual learning, attendees forged meaningful connections, paving the way for potential partnerships in future endeavors.