SportsEdTV & USPTA Team Up to Help Teaching Pros and Students

SportsEdTV Solutions USPTA

Miami-based media company to use its global online platform and marketing services to help USPTA pros boost career success

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV has entered into a three-year relationship with the USTPA, the leading association for racquet sports certification and teaching professionals. This relationship, which kicks off at the September 15-19 USPTA 2024 World Racquets Conference in Palm Springs, will help USPTA members more effectively showcase their talents, and utilize the SportsEdTV digital platform to build their individual brands and empower them for greater career success.

“Our goal in this partnership is to help the USPTA continue its leadership role in preparing racquet sports professionals for successful careers,” said SportsEdTV Co-Founder, Chairman, and CMO Robert Mazzucchelli. He added, “The organization, which was founded in 1927, has always represented the gold standard in teaching and certification. But with changing technologies, demographic shifts, and the growth of tennis, pickleball, padel, squash, and platform tennis, the use of video content, online media distribution, and mobile technology tools that improve the student learning experience is vital for continued success.”

SportsEdTV’s role in this new USPTA relationship includes providing advice on brand strategy, creating instructional and inspirational content for professionals and students, distributing content across all digital channels, and training teaching professionals how to use content and online tools more effectively to market themselves. All USPTA members will be given a free SportsEdTV DISCOVER listing, which will serve as a digital micro-site for member instructors and their facilities. This listing will allow for unlimited video uploads of user-generated videos that members can use to promote their teaching services and which SportsEdTV will promote on its tennis channels. The USPTA member who generates the most annual video views will win a cash award, and the top 20 members will be invited to be filmed and featured in the professionally produced SportsEdTV tennis video library.

SportsEdTV will deliver millions of brand impressions annually from this specialized content, helping to build awareness and value for the USPTA brand and the brands of sponsoring partners.

“SportsEdTV has a unique skill set and position in the digital sports market,” said Brian Dillman, CEO of USPTA. He added, “First, they know our members’ business because their founders were tennis professionals who ran club operations and academies. Second, they are a leading producer of sports instruction content with a global audience, so they will assist our members in showcasing their expertise through better use of content and media. Finally, they can help train our members to leverage content and technology to develop more successful careers, which directly supports the USPTA’s mission as an organization.”

To support this joint effort and ensure all members understand all the details of this opportunity, SportsEdTV will also host a marketing seminary at the USPTA’s upcoming World Conference, where teaching pros will learn how to market themselves and build their own personal brands.

About SportsEdTV:

SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches, and parents around the world improve and connect. As a leading sports education media company with over 1.2 million followers, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection. We also offer a global online community — where athletes, parents, and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content, and find new friends — and a global marketplace of facilities and coaches called SportsEdTV DISCOVER. Our goal is to provide everything an athlete of any age or level needs to improve under one virtual roof. SportsEdTV videos feature tips from world-class coaches and athletes, many of whom are world champions and have been watched by millions of viewers from every country in the world.

About USPTA:

Founded in 1927, the USPTA is the global leader in racquet sports-teacher certification and professional development. With more than 14,000 members worldwide and 17 divisions nationwide, the Association's mission is to raise the standards of tennis-teaching professionals and coaches and to promote a greater awareness of the sport. Learn more at USPTA.com.