Dr. Craig Chepke promoted to Scientific Director of HMP Global’s Psych Congress events and programs

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global’s Psych Congress, America’s leading independent mental health educational conference on practical psychopharmacology, today announced that Steering Committee and Scientific Advisor Craig Chepke, MD, DFAPA, is moving into the role of Scientific Director over the full Psych Congress portfolio of CME/CE events.

In this role, Chepke will work closely with Steering Committees and faculty of all Psych Congress events and programs to develop high-quality practical and advanced evidence-based educational content relevant to all mental health team members. Events in the Psych Congress portfolio include the Psych Congress national conference, Psych Congress Regionals, Psych Congress NP Institute, and Psych Congress Elevate (which he is co-chairing in 2024).

“The attribute that has won Dr. Chepke the unanimous respect and affection of his peers is neither his considerable intellect nor his deep commitment to education, but rather his kindness,” said Rakesh Jain, MD, MPH, Psych Congress 2024 Co-Chair and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Texas Tech University School of Medicine. “I predict Dr. Chepke will one day be recognized as one of the ‘Greatest of All Time,’ and I can think of no better steward for the future of Psych Congress than him.”

Chepke is a Board-Certified psychiatrist in clinical practice as the medical director of Excel Psychiatric Associates in Huntersville, NC, and an adjunct associate professor of psychiatry for the Sandra and Leon Levine Psychiatry Residency program at Atrium Health. He is a member of the board of directors of the CURESZ Foundation, a nonprofit benefitting people with schizophrenia, and has been recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.

An expert in pharmacology and an innovative leader in education, Chepke has lectured and presented research internationally on diverse topics, including serious mental illness, movement disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and sleep medicine.

“Throughout my life, I’ve seen education as a light in the darkness, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute even more to the educational mission of Psych Congress,” Chepke said. “When I present at a Psych Congress meeting to hundreds of attendees, I always think that if each person takes that knowledge back to their practice and helps just 100 people with it, that’s more than I’d be able to help in my office in my entire career. With a greater role in the educational content at Psych Congress events, I hope to increase the magnitude of that ripple effect even further.”

“Over the 37-year history of Psych Congress, the demographics and educational needs of our attendees have changed, and our educational program has evolved alongside them,” said Randy Robbin, President and Chief Learning Officer of HMP Education, the medical education arm of HMP Global. “Since we named Dr. Chepke our Scientific Advisor, we have been impressed with his attention to detail and creative approach to education. He is constantly pushing the boundaries of his own knowledge base and, therefore, those of our attendees. His steady hand on the quality and integrity of our educational programming made it an easy decision to elevate him to the position of Scientific Director.”

Psych Congress programs and sessions are unique, integrated forums to connect members of the entire mental health team with internationally renowned faculty presenters on topics spanning the mental health field. Programs are designed and accredited for all members of the mental health team with the mission of improving patient outcomes through education.

For more information or to register for upcoming events, visit psychcongress.com.



