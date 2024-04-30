NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $89.0 million, up 7% compared to $83.4 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and up 20% compared to $74.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share was $1.08, up 8% compared to $1.01 in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 and up 24% compared to $0.88 in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted net income was also $89.0 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $83.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter and $74.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.
Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “In the first quarter, we again delivered standout operating performance, continued growth in our high-quality insured portfolio, record profitability and strong returns. Our products and the support we provide are more important today than ever before and we’re delivering unique solutions for our customers and their borrowers. We have built an exceptionally high-quality book covered by a comprehensive set of risk transfer solutions, our credit performance continues to stand ahead, and we have a robust balance sheet supported by the significant earnings power of our platform. Looking forward, we’re well-positioned to continue delivering differentiated growth, returns and value for our shareholders.”
Selected first quarter 2024 highlights include:
Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $199.4 billion, compared to $197.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter and $186.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Net premiums earned were $136.7 million, compared to $132.9 million in the fourth quarter and $121.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Total revenue was $156.3 million, compared to $151.4 million in the fourth quarter and $136.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Insurance claims and claim expenses were $3.7 million, compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter and $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Loss ratio was 2.7% compared to 6.2% in the fourth quarter and 5.5% in the first quarter of 2023.
Underwriting and operating expenses were $29.8 million, compared to $29.7 million in the fourth quarter and $25.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Expense ratio was 21.8% compared to 22.4% in the fourth quarter and 21.2% in the first quarter of 2023.
Shareholders’ equity was $2.0 billion at quarter end and book value per share was $24.56. Book value per share excluding the impact of net unrealized gains and losses in the investment portfolio was $26.42, up 3% compared to $25.54 in the fourth quarter and 17% compared to $22.56 in the first quarter of 2023.
Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 18.2%, compared to 18.0% in the fourth quarter and 17.9% in the first quarter of 2023.
At quarter-end, total PMIERs available assets were $2.8 billion and net risk-based required assets were $1.6 billion.
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Change (1)
Change (1)
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
3/31/2023
Q/Q
Y/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)
Primary Insurance-in-Force
$
199.4
$
197.0
$
186.7
1
%
7
%
New Insurance Written - NIW
Monthly premium
9.2
8.6
8.6
7
%
7
%
Single premium
0.2
0.3
0.2
(29
)
%
21
%
Total (2)
9.4
8.9
8.7
5
%
8
%
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $millions, except per share amounts)
Net Premiums Earned
136.7
132.9
121.8
3
%
12
%
Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses
3.7
8.2
6.7
(55
)
%
(45
)
%
Underwriting and Operating Expenses
29.8
29.7
25.8
—
%
16
%
Net Income
89.0
83.4
74.5
7
%
20
%
Book Value per Share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (3)
26.42
25.54
22.56
3
%
17
%
Loss Ratio
2.7
%
6.2
%
5.5
%
Expense Ratio
21.8
%
22.4
%
21.2
%
(1)
Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2)
Total may not foot due to rounding.
(3)
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholders' equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The company will hold a conference call, which will be webcast live today, April 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website, www.nationalmi.com, in the “Investor Relations” section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S., or (412) 317-0664 internationally, by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.
About NMI Holdings, Inc.
NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.
Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). The PSLRA provides a “safe harbor” for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “assume,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “perceive,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies (including changes in interest rates and inflation) and investment results or other conditions that affect the U.S. housing market or the U.S. markets for home mortgages, mortgage insurance, reinsurance and credit risk transfer markets, including the risk related to geopolitical instability, inflation, an economic downturn (including any decline in home prices) or recession, and their impacts on our business, operations and personnel; changes in the charters, business practices, policy, pricing or priorities of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the GSEs), which may include decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; or changes in the direction of housing policy objectives of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (“FHFA”), such as the FHFA’s priority to increase the accessibility to and affordability of homeownership for low-and-moderate income borrowers and underrepresented communities; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements (“PMIERs”) and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia (“D.C.”) and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers such as the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; adoption of new or changes to existing laws, rules and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the implementation of the final rules defining and/or concerning “Qualified Mortgage” and “Qualified Residential Mortgage”; U.S. federal tax reform and other potential changes in tax law and their impact on us and our operations; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs’ role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential legal and regulatory claims, investigations, actions, audits or inquiries that could result in adverse judgements, settlements, fines or other reliefs that could require significant expenditures or have other negative effects on our business; uncertainty relating to the coronavirus virus and its variants, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and our business, operations and personnel; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the equity, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; lenders, the GSEs, or other market participants seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; climate risk and efforts to manage or regulate climate risk by government agencies could affect our business and operations; potential adverse impacts arising from the occurrence of any man-made disasters or public health emergencies, including pandemics; the inability of our counter-parties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; effectiveness and security of our information technology systems and digital products and services, including the risks these systems, products or services may fail to operate as expected or planned, or expose us to cybersecurity or third-party risks (including the exposure of our confidential customer and other information); and ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.
Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.
Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, and other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.
Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.
Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.
Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.
Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on investments, divided by shares outstanding.
Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return-on-equity, adjusted expense ratio, adjusted combined ratio and book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.
(1)
Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.
(2)
Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.
(3)
Other infrequent, unusual or non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, and are not expected to recur with frequency in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include infrequent, unusual or non-operating adjustments related to severance, restricted stock modification and other expenses incurred in connection with the CEO transition announced in September 2021 and the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are infrequent or non-recurring in nature, and are not indicative of the performance of, or ongoing trends in, our primary operating activities or business.
(4)
Net unrealized gains and losses on investments. The recognition of the net unrealized gains or losses on investment can vary significantly across periods and is influenced by factors such as interest rate movement, overall market and economic conditions, and tax and capital profiles. These valuation adjustments may not necessarily result in economic gains or losses and not reflective of ongoing operations. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these unrealized gains or losses.
Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
(In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
136,657
$
121,754
Net investment income
19,436
14,894
Net realized investment losses
—
(33
)
Other revenues
160
164
Total revenues
156,253
136,779
Expenses
Insurance claims and claim expenses
3,694
6,701
Underwriting and operating expenses
29,815
25,786
Service expenses
137
80
Interest expense
8,040
8,039
Total expenses
41,686
40,606
Income before income taxes
114,567
96,173
Income tax expense
25,517
21,715
Net income
$
89,050
$
74,458
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.10
$
0.89
Diluted
$
1.08
$
0.88
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
80,726
83,600
Diluted
82,099
84,840
Loss ratio (1)
2.7
%
5.5
%
Expense ratio (2)
21.8
%
21.2
%
Combined ratio
24.5
%
26.7
%
Net income
$
89,050
$
74,458
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Unrealized (losses) gains in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (benefit) expense of $(2,729) and $8,633 for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
(9,905
)
32,476
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income, net of tax benefit of $7 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
—
26
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(9,905
)
32,502
Comprehensive income
$
79,145
$
106,960
(1)
Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2)
Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
Consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
(In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,577,990 and $2,542,862 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
$
2,393,525
$
2,371,021
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $1,137 and $1,338 as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)
139,726
96,689
Premiums receivable
75,362
76,456
Accrued investment income
19,860
19,785
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
62,801
62,905
Software and equipment, net
30,308
30,252
Intangible assets and goodwill
3,634
3,634
Reinsurance recoverable
27,880
27,514
Prepaid federal income taxes
235,286
235,286
Other assets
17,730
16,965
Total assets
$
3,006,112
$
2,940,507
Liabilities
Debt
$
398,001
$
397,595
Unearned premiums
85,784
92,295
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
81,831
86,189
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses
127,182
123,974
Deferred tax liability, net
322,651
301,573
Other liabilities (1)
12,282
12,877
Total liabilities
1,027,731
1,014,503
Shareholders' equity
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 87,838,602 shares issued and 80,545,535 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and 87,334,138 shares issued and 80,881,280 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 (250,000,000 shares authorized)
878
873
Additional paid-in capital
989,349
990,816
Treasury Stock, at cost: 7,293,067 and 6,452,858 common shares as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
(174,227
)
(148,921
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(149,822
)
(139,917
)
Retained earnings
1,312,203
1,223,153
Total shareholders' equity
1,978,381
1,926,004
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,006,112
$
2,940,507
(1)
“Reinsurance funds withheld” has been reclassified as “Other liabilities” in the prior period.
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) (7)
$
26.42
$
25.54
$
22.56
(1)
Marginal tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on our statutory U.S. federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, except for those items that are not eligible for an income tax deduction.
(2)
Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3)
Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(4)
Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(5)
Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(6)
Book value per share is calculated by dividing total shareholder's equity by shares outstanding.
(7)
Book value per share (excluding net unrealized gains and losses) is defined as total shareholder's equity, excluding the after-tax effects of unrealized gains and losses on our investment portfolio, divided by shares outstanding.
Historical Quarterly Data
2024
2023
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
(In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
136,657
$
132,940
$
130,089
$
125,985
$
121,754
Net investment income
19,436
18,247
17,853
16,518
14,894
Net realized investment (losses) gain
—
—
—
—
(33
)
Other revenues
160
193
217
182
164
Total revenues
156,253
151,380
148,159
142,685
136,779
Expenses
Insurance claims and claim expenses
3,694
8,232
4,812
2,873
6,701
Underwriting and operating expenses
29,815
29,716
27,749
27,448
25,786
Service expenses
137
185
239
267
80
Interest expense
8,040
8,066
8,059
8,048
8,039
Total expenses
41,686
46,199
40,859
38,636
40,606
Income before income taxes
114,567
105,181
107,300
104,049
96,173
Income tax expense
25,517
21,768
23,345
23,765
21,715
Net income
$
89,050
$
83,413
$
83,955
$
80,284
$
74,458
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.10
$
1.03
$
1.02
$
0.97
$
0.89
Diluted
$
1.08
$
1.01
$
1.00
$
0.95
$
0.88
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
80,726
81,005
82,096
82,958
83,600
Diluted
82,099
82,685
83,670
84,190
84,840
Other data
Loss ratio (1)
2.7
%
6.2
%
3.7
%
2.3
%
5.5
%
Expense ratio (2)
21.8
%
22.4
%
21.3
%
21.8
%
21.2
%
Combined ratio (3)
24.5
%
28.5
%
25.0
%
24.1
%
26.7
%
(1)
Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2)
Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3)
Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.
Portfolio Statistics
The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.
Primary portfolio trends
As of and for the three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
($ Values In Millions, except as noted below)
New insurance written (NIW)
$
9,398
$
8,927
$
11,334
$
11,478
$
8,734
New risk written
2,486
2,354
3,027
3,022
2,258
Insurance-in-force (IIF) (1)
199,373
197,029
194,781
191,306
186,724
Risk-in-force (RIF) (1)
52,610
51,796
51,011
49,875
48,494
Policies in force (count) (1)
635,662
629,690
622,993
611,441
600,294
Average loan size ($ value in thousands)(1)
$
314
$
313
$
313
$
313
$
311
Coverage percentage (2)
26.4
%
26.3
%
26.2
%
26.1
%
26.0
%
Loans in default (count) (1)
5,109
5,099
4,594
4,349
4,475
Default rate (1)
0.80
%
0.81
%
0.74
%
0.71
%
0.75
%
Risk-in-force on defaulted loans (1)
$
414
$
408
$
359
$
335
$
337
Average net premium yield (3)
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
0.26
%
Earnings from cancellations
$
0.6
$
1.0
$
0.9
$
1.1
$
1.4
Annual persistency (4)
85.8
%
86.1
%
86.2
%
86.0
%
85.1
%
Quarterly run-off (5)
3.6
%
3.4
%
4.1
%
3.7
%
3.2
%
(1)
Reported as of the end of the period.
(2)
Calculated as end of period RIF divided by end of period IIF.
(3)
Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.
(4)
Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given twelve-month period.
(5)
Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three-month period.
NIW, IIF and Premiums
The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated.
Primary NIW
For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
9,175
$
8,614
$
11,038
$
11,266
$
8,550
Single
223
313
296
212
184
Primary
$
9,398
$
8,927
$
11,334
$
11,478
$
8,734
Primary and pool IIF
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
Monthly
$
180,343
$
177,764
$
175,308
$
171,685
$
166,924
Single
19,030
19,265
19,473
19,621
19,800
Primary
199,373
197,029
194,781
191,306
186,724
Pool
—
—
—
1,000
1,025
Total
$
199,373
$
197,029
$
194,781
$
192,306
$
187,749
The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction, 2020 QSR Transaction, 2021 QSR Transaction, 2022 QSR Transaction, 2022 Seasoned QSR Transaction, 2023 QSR Transaction, and 2024 QSR Transaction and collectively, the QSR Transactions), insurance-linked note transactions (2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-2 ILN Transaction, 2021-1 ILN Transaction, and 2021-2 ILN Transaction and collectively, the ILN Transactions), and traditional reinsurance transactions (2022-1 XOL Transaction, 2022-2 XOL Transaction, 2022-3 XOL Transaction, 2023-1 XOL Transaction, 2023-2 XOL Transaction, and 2024 XOL Transaction and collectively, the XOL Transactions) for the periods indicated.
For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Thousands)
The QSR Transactions
Ceded risk-in-force
$
12,669,207
$
12,626,541
$
12,753,261
$
12,761,294
$
12,635,442
Ceded premiums earned
(41,269
)
(41,218
)
(42,015
)
(42,002
)
(42,096
)
Ceded claims and claim expenses
659
2,447
2,221
803
1,965
Ceding commission earned
10,292
9,561
9,808
9,877
9,965
Profit commission
23,407
22,057
22,184
23,486
22,279
The ILN Transactions (1)
Ceded premiums
$
(5,976
)
$
(6,305
)
$
(6,925
)
$
(8,815
)
$
(9,095
)
The XOL Transactions
Ceded Premiums
$
(9,223
)
$
(8,302
)
$
(7,968
)
$
(7,672
)
$
(7,237
)
(1)
Effective July 25, 2023, NMIC exercised its optional call to terminate and commute its previously outstanding excess of loss reinsurance agreement with Oaktown Re II Ltd. NMIC no longer makes risk premium payments to Oaktown Re II Ltd., thereafter.
The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.
Primary NIW by FICO
For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
>= 760
$
4,888
$
4,564
$
5,251
740-759
1,797
1,542
1,514
720-739
1,220
1,280
1,107
700-719
780
816
456
680-699
530
568
342
<=679
183
157
64
Total
$
9,398
$
8,927
$
8,734
Weighted average FICO
757
755
762
Primary NIW by LTV
For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
1,062
$
990
$
358
90.01% to 95.00%
4,414
4,107
4,085
85.01% to 90.00%
2,931
2,947
3,234
85.00% and below
991
883
1,057
Total
$
9,398
$
8,927
$
8,734
Weighted average LTV
92.3
%
92.2
%
91.6
%
Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix
For the three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
Purchase
$
9,157
$
8,759
$
8,494
Refinance
241
168
240
Total
$
9,398
$
8,927
$
8,734
The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of March 31, 2024.
Primary IIF and RIF
As of March 31, 2024
IIF
RIF
Book Year
(In Millions)
2024
$
9,326
$
2,466
2023
37,676
9,924
2022
51,809
13,759
2021
59,306
15,569
2020
25,939
6,871
2019 and before
15,317
4,021
Total
$
199,373
$
52,610
The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV, and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.
Primary IIF by FICO
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
>= 760
$
99,195
$
98,034
$
91,623
740-759
35,416
34,829
33,156
720-739
28,033
27,755
26,233
700-719
18,904
18,734
18,203
680-699
13,002
12,867
12,502
<=679
4,823
4,810
5,007
Total
$
199,373
$
197,029
$
186,724
Primary RIF by FICO
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
>= 760
$
25,935
$
25,523
$
23,472
740-759
9,392
9,207
8,692
720-739
7,484
7,387
6,903
700-719
5,089
5,021
4,847
680-699
3,479
3,433
3,311
<=679
1,231
1,225
1,269
Total
$
52,610
$
51,796
$
48,494
Primary IIF by LTV
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
20,277
$
19,609
$
17,583
90.01% to 95.00%
97,028
95,415
89,125
85.01% to 90.00%
61,169
60,348
56,425
85.00% and below
20,899
21,657
23,591
Total
$
199,373
$
197,029
$
186,724
Primary RIF by LTV
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
95.01% and above
$
6,275
$
6,062
$
5,413
90.01% to 95.00%
28,663
28,184
26,326
85.01% to 90.00%
15,174
14,961
13,937
85.00% and below
2,498
2,589
2,818
Total
$
52,610
$
51,796
$
48,494
Primary RIF by Loan Type
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Fixed
98
%
98
%
98
%
Adjustable rate mortgages:
Less than five years
—
—
—
Five years and longer
2
2
2
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF for the dates and periods indicated.
Primary IIF
As of and for the three months ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period
$
197,029
$
194,781
$
183,968
NIW
9,398
8,927
8,734
Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions
(7,054
)
(6,679
)
(5,978
)
IIF, end of period
$
199,373
$
197,029
$
186,724
Geographic Dispersion
The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.
Top 10 primary RIF by state
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
California
10.2
%
10.2
%
10.5
%
Texas
8.8
8.7
8.8
Florida
7.5
7.6
8.0
Georgia
4.2
4.1
4.1
Washington
3.9
4.0
4.0
Illinois
3.9
4.0
3.9
Virginia
3.9
3.9
4.1
Pennsylvania
3.4
3.4
3.4
Colorado
3.2
3.2
3.5
Maryland
3.2
3.3
3.3
Total
52.2
%
52.4
%
53.6
%
The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of March 31, 2024.
As of March 31, 2024
Book Year
Original Insurance Written
Remaining Insurance in Force
% Remaining of Original Insurance
Policies Ever in Force
Number of Policies in Force
Number of Loans in Default
# of Claims Paid
Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)
Cumulative Default Rate (2)
Current default rate (3)
($ Values In Millions)
2015 and prior
$
16,035
$
1,063
7
%
67,989
6,088
101
200
2.7
%
0.4
%
1.7
%
2016
21,187
1,881
9
%
83,626
10,119
190
174
1.8
%
0.4
%
1.9
%
2017
21,582
2,350
11
%
85,897
13,036
293
160
2.2
%
0.5
%
2.2
%
2018
27,295
2,811
10
%
104,043
14,889
439
157
2.9
%
0.6
%
2.9
%
2019
45,141
7,212
16
%
148,423
31,251
491
67
2.1
%
0.4
%
1.6
%
2020
62,702
25,939
41
%
186,174
88,166
545
24
1.7
%
0.3
%
0.6
%
2021
85,574
59,306
69
%
257,972
191,719
1,436
34
4.2
%
0.6
%
0.7
%
2022
58,734
51,809
88
%
163,281
148,868
1,354
12
19.2
%
0.8
%
0.9
%
2023
40,473
37,676
93
%
111,994
106,285
260
1
10.8
%
0.2
%
0.2
%
2024
9,398
9,326
99
%
25,386
25,241
—
—
—
%
—
%
—
%
Total
$
388,121
$
199,373
1,234,785
635,662
5,109
829
(1)
Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2)
Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.
(3)
Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
(In Thousands)
Beginning balance
$
123,974
$
99,836
Less reinsurance recoverables (1)
(27,514
)
(21,587
)
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables
96,460
78,249
Add claims incurred:
Claims and claim expenses incurred:
Current year (2)
32,976
27,608
Prior years (3)
(29,282
)
(20,907
)
Total claims and claim expenses incurred
3,694
6,701
Less claims paid:
Claims and claim expenses paid:
Current year (2)
—
—
Prior years (3)
852
272
Total claims and claim expenses paid
852
272
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables
99,302
84,678
Add reinsurance recoverables (1)
27,880
23,479
Ending balance
$
127,182
$
108,157
(1)
Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions.
(2)
Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $25.9 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.6 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $22.3 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.9 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
(3)
Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance and included $22.4 million attributed to net case reserves and $6.3 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $16.2 million attributed to net case reserves and $4.5 million attributed to net IBNR reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default:
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Beginning default inventory
5,099
4,449
Plus: new defaults
1,876
1,558
Less: cures
(1,817
)
(1,507
)
Less: claims paid
(42
)
(21
)
Less: rescission and claims denied
(7
)
(4
)
Ending default inventory
5,109
4,475
The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated:
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
($ Values In Thousands)
Number of claims paid (1)
42
21
Total amount paid for claims
$
1,145
$
344
Average amount paid per claim
$
27
$
16
Severity (2)
54
%
39
%
(1)
Count includes 16 and seven claims settled without payment during the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.
The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the dates indicated:
As of March 31,
Average reserve per default:
2024
2023
(In Thousands)
Case (1)
$
22.9
$
22.4
IBNR (1)(2)
2.0
1.8
Total
$
24.9
$
24.2
(1)
Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
(2)
Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.
The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs available assets and net risk-based required asset amount as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated:
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(In Thousands)
Available Assets
$
2,821,803
$
2,717,804
$
2,480,882
Net risk-based required assets
1,561,655
1,516,140
1,231,780
You just read:
NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.