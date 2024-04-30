Submit Release
Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $5.3 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $5.3 million, or $113.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.5 million, or $31.42 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2023 was $772.67, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $758.44 at December 31, 2022.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $4.1 million from $5.1 million a year ago to $9.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $9.3 million from $20.1 million to $29.4 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.7 million from $3.0 million to $4.7 million and gross written premiums increased $77.5 million, moving from $118.1 million to $195.6 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 82.2% to 85.4%.  

For the year ended December 31, 2023, fee income increased $4.8 million from $11.7 million a year ago to $16.5 million and gross written premiums increased $213.5 million, moving from $453.1 million to $666.6 million. For both the quarter and the year, direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 72.1% to 69.2%.  

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, operating expenses increased $0.8 million from $3.0 million to $3.8 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, operating expenses increased $0.6 million from $11.5 million to $12.1 million.  

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 
 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
             
             
        December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
             
    Investments:      
      Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 132,600     $ 97,646  
      Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   -       2,708  
    Cash and cash equivalents   56,854       32,212  
    Restricted cash   964       3,968  
    Accrued investment income   972       455  
    Premiums receivable   174,350       94,704  
    Deferred insurance premiums   219,828       132,602  
    Reinsurance balances receivable, net   348,930       248,234  
    Deferred policy acquisition costs   9,152       4,029  
    Intangible assets   4,800       4,800  
    Goodwill   33,050       33,050  
    Other assets   3,720       3,978  
      Total Assets $ 985,220     $ 658,386  
             
             
Liabilities and Equity      
             
  Liabilities:      
    Loss and loss expense reserve $ 332,573     $ 253,886  
    Deferred commission income   6,878       2,661  
    Unearned premiums   230,123       137,929  
    Ceded premium payable   183,969       88,117  
    Payable to general agents   10,885       5,469  
    Funds withheld   136,471       99,409  
    Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   25,725       16,499  
    Notes payable   20,771       18,021  
    Non-owned interest in VIE   300       300  
    Interest payable   578       464  
    Deferred tax liability   648       -  
      Total Liabilities   948,921       622,755  
             
  Shareholders' Equity:      
    Common shares   4,698       4,698  
    Additional paid-in capital   189,179       189,179  
    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (3,454 )     (4,240 )
    Retained deficit   (154,124 )     (159,459 )
      Total Shareholders' Equity   36,299       30,178  
    Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries   -       5,453  
    Total Equity   36,299       35,631  
             
             
      Total Liabilities and Equity $ 985,220     $ 658,386  
             
             
    See Notes to December 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
             


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                     
                     
        Three months ended December 31,   Twelve Months ended December 31,
    2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
  Revenues              
                     
    Net premiums earned $ 9,248     $ 5,101     $ 29,351     $ 20,126  
    Fee income   4,693       3,007       16,540       11,693  
                     
    Net investment income   273       122       829       263  
    Net realized (losses) gains on investments   (53 )     -       2,809       237  
    Other income   23       20       87       936  
                     
                     
      Total revenues   14,184       8,250       49,616       33,255  
                     
  Expenses              
    Losses and loss adjustment expenses   7,899       4,191       20,315       14,506  
    Acquisition expenses   2,560       1,573       8,939       6,342  
    Operating expenses   3,790       2,940       12,142       11,540  
    Interest expense   585       464       2,237       1,816  
                     
      Total expenses   14,834       9,168       43,633       34,204  
                     
                     
Pre-tax net profit / (loss) $ (650 )   $ (918 )   $ 5,983     $ (949 )
    Income tax (expense)   (648 )     -       (648 )     -  
                     
Net profit / (loss) before dividends   (1,298 )     (918 )     5,335       (949 )
    Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary   -       (527 )     -       (527 )
                     
                     
Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,298 )   $ (1,445 )   $ 5,335     $ (1,476 )
                     
                     
  Net profit / (loss) per common share:              
  Basic $ (27.63 )   $ (30.76 )   $ 113.56     $ (31.42 )
  Diluted   (27.63 )     (30.76 )     113.56       (31.42 )
                     
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:              
  Basic   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
  Diluted   46,979       46,979       46,979       46,979  
                     
See Notes to December 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
                     

Primary Logo

