Hari Mari Taps Southern Charm Standout Shep Rose To Launch New Waterproof ‘Clipper’ Leather Sandal Line
Move Underscores Brand’s Continued Push Into the Premium Flip Flop Space, While Leaning Into Authentic Partnership with RoseDALLAS, TEXAS, US, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Mari, the premium sandal brand known for infusing color and comfort into its distinctive footwear, announced it’s teaming up with reality television personality Shep Rose to launch a new premium sandal line called The Clipper, the brand’s first flip flop made with 100% waterproof full-grain leather.
The twelve-year-old Dallas-based brand made the announcement as it rolled out its Spring 2024 sandal collection on HariMari.com today, tapping Rose – a mainstay of Bravo Television’s hit reality series Southern Charm, and a current resident of Charleston, South Carolina – to be the spokesperson for Hari Mari’s first push into waterproof leather footwear.
‘Shep’s been a valued supporter and friend to the Hari Mari brand, long before we decided to work together,’ said Lila Stewart, Hari Mari’s co-founder. ‘And, Hari Mari’s been working for years to develop a best-in-class water-friendly leather sandal, so when the opportunity to work with Shep in a more formal capacity presented itself, we thought who better to introduce a flip flop designed for the coasts, than the very person who embodies coastal living through and through,’ continued Stewart. ‘We’re proud to be working together with Shep to introduce Hari Mari and the Clipper line to his broad base of followers and fans. It’s going to be a ton of fun!’
‘I appreciate and love great products, and I’m a big believer of supporting brands I wear and like, and that are authentic to my daily life. I’ve worn Hari Mari flip flops for years, and when the idea of working together came about, it was a no brainer on both of our parts. We’re going to do some exciting things together, and the Clipper is the first foray into what I know will be a great partnership with the Hari Mari brand and team,’ said Shep Rose.
Shep and Hari Mari formally launch the Clipper line in concert on May 1st on their respective social media channels, touting the premium waterproof leather Clipper line, followed by additional marketing and advertising initiatives throughout the months of May and June to successfully launch the new sandal style on HariMari.com.
ABOUT HARI MARI FLIP FLOPS
Hari Mari is a premium sandal & slipper brand based in Dallas, Texas, with distribution in over 800 retail doors throughout the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Bahamas. The Clipper represents the brand’s most recent push into the premium sandal space. Made with 100% waterproof full-grain leather, the men’s style is available for purchase for $110 on HariMari.com, and comes neatly packaged in premium boxing with a nautical-themed key chain…a perfect gifting option for Father’s Day and any fan of leather sandals.
Jeremy & Lila Stewart founded Hari Mari in 2012 with the goal of creating a flip flop brand steeped in comfort, introducing the brand’s patented MemoryFoamToe™ at the time of launch to mitigate and do away with the painful break-in periods and toe irritation associated with most sandals. Combining its comfort-first approach with classic looks and color profiles, Hari Mari quickly gained traction for crafting timeless flip flops with modern comfort components.
The idea for Hari Mari came while the Stewarts were living abroad in Indonesia. As such, ‘Hari’ means ‘Sun’ in Indonesian, and ‘Mari’ means ‘Sea’ in Latin – a nod to the roots of the idea. Hari Mari also gives a portion of its sales to help children and families battling pediatric cancer. The program is called Flops Fighting Cancer.
ABOUT SHEP ROSE
Shep Rose is incorrigible. A rapscallion. These things we know. But also there’s a softer side; Caring, generous of spirit, punctual, a loyal friend to all who wish to enter his fun house. Once there be prepared to be regaled by tales of his misadventures. So add raconteur to this dubious list of superlatives. At his core though. His essence. Shep is a beach goer, a surfer and a fisherman. A lover of the ocean and the healing powers of the salt water. He cut his teeth on the mean bike paths of Hilton head island, and he says the Lowcountry is in his blood. Casual attitudes and clothing styles are very much preferred. And Man does He loves flip flops. Some may say it’s because he’s too lazy to tie laces. But that would be only partly true. It’s because easily slipping on his sandals saves precious time. And he needs all of it he can muster to properly enjoy all the beauty that life has to offer.
