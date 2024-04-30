Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Faces Investor Backlash Amidst Stock Plunge, According to Hagens Berman

CMTL Investors with Substantial Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Investigation:

1. The “One Comtech” Strategy Unravels: Under the leadership of CEO Ken Peterman, Comtech had championed the “One Comtech” strategy, which aimed to unify the company’s previously independent and siloed businesses. This strategic shift reportedly led to five consecutive quarters of revenue growth. However, recent cracks in the company’s façade of success have raised concerns.

On Dec. 7, 2023, Comtech disclosed a troubling financial situation, expressing doubt about its ability to fund operations for the next 12 months and repay a credit facility due in Oct. 2024. The market responded swiftly, with Comtech shares plummeting by $3.71 (29%) on Dec. 8, 2023.

2. CEO Termination and SEC Filings Delay: Further turmoil ensued when, on Mar. 12, 2024, Comtech’s board of directors fired CEO Ken Peterman. While the company maintained that the termination was unrelated to its business strategy or financial performance, it emphasized its commitment to ethical and professional conduct. Investors remained skeptical.



Adding to the uncertainty, on Mar. 13, 2024 Comtech announced that it would not timely file its quarterly financial statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This disclosure triggered another sharp decline in the company’s stock, with shares falling by $1.57 (27%) on the same day.

3. Q2 2024 Financial Results Disappoint: Then, on Mar. 18, 2024, under the interim leadership of the new CEO, Comtech reported dismal financial results for the second quarter of 2024, badly missing consensus revenue estimates. This disclosure triggered another sharp decline in the company’s stock, with shares falling by as much as $1.49 (32%) on Mar. 19, 2024.



“Among other matters, we’re focused on whether Comtech’s firing of CEO Ken Peterman was truly unrelated to the Company’s business strategy, financial results and prior financial statements,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

