Congressional Candidate Wayne Johnson Urges Republicans To Get Out and Cast Early Voting Ballots

Johnson has been traveling all 30 counties in the district in his truck wrapped with “Stop the Stupid in Washington.”
As someone who wishes to be of service to you and your family, I humbly and respectfully ask that you trust me with your vote to be your next United States Congressman.”WARNER ROBBINS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two days after participating in the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate for the Georgia 2nd Congressional District, Wayne Johnson today called on voters throughout Middle and all of Southwest Georgia to utilize early voting in the Republican primary. Early voting is now underway and ends May 17. Election Day for the 2nd District Republican Primary is May 21.
“Voting is a privilege granted to every American and is something that should never be taken for granted,” said Johnson, who is one of four candidates running in the 2nd District Republican Primary. “Early voting is a great opportunity to fulfill our duty to vote, and I urge voters to take advantage of it.”
Johnson is a former Army officer, a successful businessman and jobs creator, a farmer and was appointed by President Donald Trump as a senior official with the U.S. Department of Education where he worked closely with the White House.
“I respectfully and humbly ask the voters of the 2nd District to vote early and to vote for me, A. Wayne Johnson, to be your representative in Congress,” said Johnson. “I am confident we can defeat Sanford Bishop in November.”
Johnson joined Chuck Hand, Regina Liparoto and Michael Nixon on stage Sunday afternoon for the Atlanta Press Club debate broadcast on Georgia Public Broadcast network. The candidates faced questions on a wide range of issues, but Johnson was the only candidate who stood with President Trump in continuing at this time to support Speaker Mike Johnson.
“Changing Speaker Mike Johnson just means more chaos for Republicans in the House; chaos we have already seen once and which is certainly not beneficial at this time in the election cycle ,” said Johnson. “President Trump stands with the Speaker, and I will, too, until something changes.”
Dr Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. He is a father and grandfather and has been married to his wife, Joy, for 50 years. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.
Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District. Johnson has been a rock-solid conservative for decades, is pro-life and is a serious gun owner.
“My message has been and will continue to be that we must “Stop the Stupid in Washington” and address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “After what we have all witnessed coming out of Washington and are experiencing in our everyday lives, it is clear that this focus is more relevant today than ever before.”
“Sanford Bishop has done very little to support the communities of the 2nd District, and it is time to retire him in November,” said Johnson. “Before doing that, I need the voters of the 2nd District to help me win the Republican Primary. Together, we can flip this seat from blue to red and ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington.'"
