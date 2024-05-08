Legendary TV and Movie Icons to Honor World’s Mightiest Mortal with Lifetime Achievement Award
Award Ceremony to be Held in Conjunction with 50th Anniversary Celebration of TV Series Shazam!
I look forward to going out and meeting the people,”CARLISLE, PENN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American actor, theatre director and film producer Jackson Leonard Bostwick Jr., best known for portraying the world’s mightiest mortal ‘Captain Marvel’ on the 1970’s television series Shazam!, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at an Award Ceremony featuring fellow TV and movie actors.
— Jackson Bostwick
The Award Ceremony will be held in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary celebration of the epic TV show Shazam!, which premiered 50 years ago on Saturday, September 7, 1974 on CBS.
Bostwick was born on October 23, 1943 at the Carlisle Barracks in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, whose father Jackson Bostwick Sr. was an Army captain on post when the barracks was the Medical Field Service School during World War II.
Bostwick will be returning to his birthplace in October, to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Shazam! TV series and accept the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Some of the legendary stars who will be appearing during this celebration include former American television actor David Alexander Newell (best known for portraying Mr. McFeely, the delivery man on the children's TV series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood), American actress and singer Rebecca Holden (best known for portraying April Curtis, the chief technician for KITT on the TV series Knight Rider), former American stand-up comedian, model and actor Mark Taylor (best known for playing DC Comics live action superhero Plastic Man on the TV series The Plastic Man Comedy Show), and American puppeteer, actor, director, singer and writer of children’s television Noel MacNeal, best known as the voice and puppeteer of Bear, the gentle and lovable star on the Emmy Award-winning TV series Bear in the Big Blue House.
The celebration will also feature American author Rick Goldschmidt, the official biographer and historian at Rankin/Bass Productions, an American production company known for its seasonal television specials, usually done in stop motion animation called Animagic. Goldschmidt will be honoring longtime friend Jackson Bostwick, in addition to celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Rankin/Bass Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and the 50th Anniversary of The Year Without a Santa Claus and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. Goldschmidt will be alongside American actress Linda Miller, best known for her starring role as Lt. Susan Watson in King Kong Escapes, a 1967 Japanese-American co-production film between Toho and Rankin/Bass.
The main event, the 50th Anniversary celebration of the TV series Shazam! (billed as Carlisle Comic Con), will be held on Friday, October 18 (from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m) and Saturday, October 19 (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the Carlisle Expo Center, a 30,000 square-foot exhibition hall located in downtown Carlisle, adjacent to the Carlisle Fairgrounds, the home of Carlisle Events and the location for the largest collector car and truck events in the country.
During this time, Carlisle Comic Con will be the host of over 100 exhibitors, including mainstream and independent artists, writers, creators and actors, along with numerous vendors exhibiting an array of comics, toys, art, books, hand-crafted items and pop culture-related collectibles.
Bostwick, Holden, MacNeal, Newell, Taylor, Goldschmidt and Miller will be some of the notable guests appearing both days of the Comic Con to sign autographs and interact with fans.
“I look forward to going out and meeting the people,” Bostwick said. “I am excited by the prospect of sharing stories with fans,” he added.
The Award Ceremony will be held Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at the Riverrun Restaurant and Social Lounge, located inside the Hotel Indigo in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented by Troy R. Kinunen, who curates and maintains a museum at MEARS Online Auctions, based in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Admission tickets are currently available for both the Comic Con and the Award Ceremony. Admission into the Award Ceremony will require a VIP ticket, which includes dinner and a photo-opportunity.
For more information about attending Carlisle Comic Con or the Award Ceremony, visit the website www.CarlisleComicCon.com
About Carlisle Comic Con:
Carlisle Comic Con is co-produced and hosted by USA Theatres, which operates portable drive-in and outdoor movie events throughout South Central Pennsylvania. Off-season, USA Theatres promotes and organizes concerts and conventions. Carlisle Comic Con is Carlisle, Pennsylvania's premier entertainment and pop culture expo.
