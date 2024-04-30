Delaware Forest Service Celebrates Arbor Day and Poster Contest Winners at Abbott’s Mill

Dover, Del. (April 30, 2024) – Surrounded by family members, teachers, legislators, and cabinet officials, a dozen school-aged children from across Delaware were honored during the Delaware Forest Service’s annual Arbor Day celebration held on April 26 at Abbott’s Mill Nature Center for their artistic abilities, depicting this year’s theme of “Trees are Terrific…For Outdoor Adventures!”

This year’s poster theme, “Trees are Terrific…For Outdoor Adventures!” highlights the importance of getting outside. When children and adults spend more time outdoors, they become healthier, less stressed, more connected to nature, and better stewards of the environment.

“After 20 years, it has been amazing to see the growth in our educational programming around Arbor Day and the involvement by students and schools throughout the State in our Arbor Day poster contest,” said Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. “These two events have become centerpieces to the Delaware Forest Service’s educational programming, helping to increase awareness in youth and, in turn, their families, as they learn and share how trees and conservation help improve the quality of life we enjoy in our communities and are critical to maintaining a strong ecosystem.”

The Arbor Day poster contest is the largest annual school conservation-minded event held across Delaware. This year’s contest attracted entries from more than 70 schools, with over 5,300 students participating.

“I have pushed very hard to extend opportunities for learning outside of the classroom,” said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick. “I think we all appreciate the fact that when you learn things in a classroom, that knowledge becomes a skill out in the community, like today when you actually plant trees; that’s when you remember things the most.”

This year’s poster theme complements the Delaware Forest Service’s recent partnership with Delaware Libraries. The 2024 National Summer Reading theme is “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” Research has shown a correlation between literacy and developing a connection with nature. The Delaware Forest Service wanted to extend this call to adventure by incorporating all the great adventures that can happen in the Delaware outdoors.

Posters were judged on originality, theme use, neatness, and artistic expression. Each winner received a gift card, a tree-themed book, and a tree planting at their school. Twelve winners were selected from each county in four grade categories, and from those twelve winners, the judges selected the overall state winner.

Upon arrival, students had their photographs taken with their artwork. They were then recognized with a certificate and took group photographs with the State Forester Hoyd, Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse, Delaware Department of Education Secretary Mark Holodick, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Nikko Brady, Director of Agricultural and Natural Resource Affairs for the Office of the Governor, and their respective legislator.

New Castle County

Kindergarten: Sayesha Withanage, Newark Charter

Grade 1 and 2: Sameera Kuricheti, North Star Elementary

Grade 3 and 4: Melody Wang, North Star Elementary*

Grade 5: Ishan Goswami, Olive B. Loss Elementary

Kent County

Kindergarten: Johnette Maiwo, McIlvaine Early Childhood Center

Grade 1 and 2: Addison Conklin, Nellie H. Stokes Elementary

Grade 3 and 4: Benaiah King, Veritas Academy

Grade 5: Maeva Colona, The Reserve School

Sussex County

Kindergarten: Rey James, St. John’s Preschool & Kindergarten

Grade 1 and 2: Kinley Nastakski, Lord Baltimore Elementary

Grade 3 and 4: Harper Shockley, Epworth Christian School

Grade 5: Madelyn Fischinskie, Rehoboth Elementary

*State Winner

Before heading out to grab some shovels and plant several native Eastern Redbud trees, Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse asked the youth when they thought the best time to plant a tree was. Hands shot up, and most agreed it must be Spring.

“If you are going plant a tree in the springtime, because of the heat and dry periods we have in the summer when you plant one in the Spring, you need to make sure you get outside and be able to water and take care of your tree, so it survives,” shared Secretary Scuse. “But the best time for planting a tree in Delaware is Fall because the trees are beginning to go dormant, and they are not as water-dependent or nutrient-dependent.”

Secretary Scuse encourages all Delawareans to make a plan before planting a tree by answering the following questions:

• Why do you want to plant a tree? Is it to help with climate change, enjoy nature, provide habitat for wildlife, improve our property, or replace a tree that has been harvested or may be diseased?

• When should you plant the tree? While you can plant a tree in Spring, it will take more work to keep that tree alive. The Fall allows the tree a lot more time to become established before it faces summertime stress the next year. The Fall rains help the roots get established; since they are dormant in winter, the trees do not need extra care.

• What type of tree should you plant? You have many sizes of deciduous trees, evergreens, and conifers to choose from. But most importantly, you do not want to plant invasive trees. These trees are non-native to Delaware and can displace native vegetation. The Delaware Forest Service makes it easy to pick a tree with their recommended tree list available at https://de.gov/delawaretrees.

• Where should you plant your tree? This needs to be part of your overall plan. If you are planting at home or as part of a neighborhood, you want to ensure you are not planting your tree under overhead utility lines. You also don’t want to plant too close to your house to ensure the tree has enough space to grow properly.

• How do you plant a tree? The Delaware Forest Service has a wealth of information on how to plant a tree at https://de.gov/delawaretrees. The staff of professional foresters with the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service also offer technical assistance to homeowners, communities, towns, non-profits, and even other state agencies to help select the best tree species, plant the “right tree in the right place,” and teach how to nurture and care for your trees.

Many activities can be enjoyed outdoors, and trees and forests can enhance the experience. At a Delaware State Forest, you can explore, camp, hike, fish, birdwatch, ride bikes, read a book, or just take time away from your busy lifestyle. Even if you don’t have access to a forest, trees can be found in many parts of your daily life. Trees exist in parks, schoolyards, and backyards and can be the central focus of many outdoor adventures!

To find information on one of Delaware’s three state forests, including maps, camping, and outdoor activities, visit https://de.gov/stateforests. To learn about the history of Arbor Day and view the artwork by the 12 winners of the 2024 Arbor Day Poster Contest, visit https://de.gov/arborday.

