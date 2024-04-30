OneEthos Technology Supports $100 Million in Solar Loan Originations for Climate First Bank

Technology platform developed by OneEthos, surpasses milestone of $100 million in consumer solar loan originations since inception

ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneEthos , the only mission-driven, B Corp, Federal Reserve Bank-regulated fintech in the US specializing in climate finance today announces that its sustainable finance platform has produced $100 million in consumer solar loan originations for the Climate First Bank.



Through OneEthos, Climate First Bank has been able to make clean, green energy more accessible by reducing solar costs by 20 – 30 percent. By aligning with over 1,500 energy consultants, OneEthos technology has generated a total of $200 million in consumer solar loan applications since launching in May 2022, with a majority of that growth occurring in the past 12 months. Over the past year, the platform has worked to develop key partnerships with community lenders across the US to support the scalable deployment of funds received through grant programs including Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) and various Justice 40 programs.

“This great milestone reaffirms that our technology is making a difference in the mission toward a climate-just future for all,” said Marcio deOliveira, CEO, OneEthos. “The recent $27 billion in grant awards to the NCIF, CCIA, and Solar For All programs under Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund provide an opportunity for green banks, CDFIs, credit unions and other community lenders to partner with OneEthos in deploying ethical climate finance to low-income and disadvantaged communities across the nation.”

OneEthos has collaborated with numerous financial institution partners and solar energy consultants to develop the most affordable 30-year consumer solar loan product in the market. This product delivers the most cost-effective technology and processes to enable CDFIs and credit unions to grow their solar loan portfolios with minimal effort and at a reduced rate.

For more information on OneEthos, please visit https://www.oneethos.com .

For more information on Climate First Bank, please visit https://www.climatefirstbank.com .

About OneEthos

OneEthos is a Certified B Corp and public benefit corporation operating in the intersection of fintech and traditional banking with the objective to accelerate the delivery of sustainable, inclusive financial services to all segments of the population. They are one of the only fintechs in America regulated by the Federal Reserve Bank. Their mission is to put best-in-class digital solutions to work for community financial institutions that are traditionally underserved by technology, helping them to strengthen their digital channels and grow loans and deposits profitably and responsibly.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a Certified B Corp, values-based digital community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals, read the most recent Impact Report here . Member FDIC.