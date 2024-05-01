Hawai‘i Center for AI Awarded $100k+ HTDC Contract to Expand Business AI Innovation

Hawai'i Center for AI

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hawai'i Center for AI (the Center) today announced that, in partnership with Impact Hub Honolulu, LLC (Hub Coworking), it has been awarded a $103,968 contract with the Hawai'i Technology Development Corporation (HTDC). The contract will enable the Center to launch the Hawai'i Center for AI Incubator, a new initiative designed to help Hawai'i businesses harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for growth and innovation.

The HTDC contract recognizes Hawai‘i Center for AI’s success in driving community interest in AI applications. Workshops delivered by the Center have consistently drawn large audiences, underscoring the demand by local businesses to unlock the potential of AI to solve challenges and create new opportunities.

“HTDC’s support has been critical in helping our new organization start to address our mission of beneficial AI for all Hawai‘i," said Nam Vu, Board President of Hawai‘i Center for AI. “The overwhelming community response to our workshops underscores the demand for AI guidance and expertise within Hawai‘i’s business landscape. The Hawai‘i Center for AI Incubator is the natural next step for the Center, allowing us to deepen our impact and directly empower businesses to harness the transformative power of AI for the benefit of our islands.”

The Hawai‘i Center for AI Incubator is specifically designed to help both established businesses and startups gain AI fluency, prototype and test AI solutions, and begin to plan their release to market.

"This incubator isn't just about building AI, it's about transforming businesses, and through them, our economy," said Peter Dresslar, Executive Director for the Center. "We're committed to helping established Hawai‘i small businesses and new ventures alike harness the power of AI to gain a competitive advantage, streamline operations, and create entirely new revenue streams in industries like tourism, healthcare, education, and more."

The incubator will provide participants with mentorship, technical expertise, and access to AI technologies, allowing them to turn ideas into scalable, impactful solutions that address some of Hawai‘i's unique challenges.

"HTDC recognizes the potential for artificial intelligence to transform Hawai‘i's business landscape. HTDC's recent commitment to support the Hawai‘i Center for AI Incubator further demonstrates our belief in the initiative. It represents a step toward fostering cutting-edge AI solutions for Hawai‘i's economic future and potential to catalyze an AI-accelerated business local ecosystem.” Wayne Inouye, HTDC, Acting Executive Director

About Hawai‘i Center for AI: Hawai‘i Center for AI is a nonprofit corporation based in Honolulu, Hawai‘i. The Center’s mission is to promote the beneficial use of AI to empower individuals, communities, and industries throughout Hawai’i. More information about the Center can be found at https://hawaiiai.org.

About Impact Hub LLC: Impact Hub LLC, operating under the name Hub Coworking Hawaii, has a mission to create spaces that empower people to do well and do good for Hawai’i. Serving over 600 people and 160 companies through its thoughtfully-managed spaces in Honolulu and beyond, Hub Coworking Hawaii has long been a premier catalyst for tech and startup businesses in the region.

About Hawaii Technology Development Corporation (HTDC): HTDC is a dynamic state agency responsible for diversifying Hawaii's economy developing a flourishing technology industry that provides quality, high-paying jobs for Hawaii residents. HTDC aims to accelerate the growth of Hawaii's technology industry by providing capital, building infrastructure and developing talent to foster innovation. HTDC is attached to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).