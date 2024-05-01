The Integral Group Hosts Breaking of Ground Event for Wellspring Apartments
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When: May 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM (groundbreaking starts promptly at 10am)
Where: 14703 NW 27 Ave, Opa-Locka, Florida
What: Wellspring Apartments Groundbreaking on 99 units of affordable senior housing
Who: Speakers included city officials, housing advocates, and leaders in community development.
- Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Dade County
- Mayor John H. Taylor, Jr., City of Opa-Locka
- Chairman Oliver Gilbert, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners
- Director Alex Ballina, Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development
- Cressman Bronson, PNC Regional President for Southeast Florida
- Egbert Perry, Chairman, The Integral Group
- Vicki Lundy Wilbon, President of Real Estate, The Integral Group
- Kareem Brantley, President, Integral’s Florida Division
Details: The Integral Group is proud to host the groundbreaking ceremony of Wellspring Apartments, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance community living and sustainability. This event will not only celebrate the start of construction on the 99 units of affordable senior housing but will also showcase the transformative impact our projects have on local communities.
RSVP: RSVP your attendance by May 6, 2024, to ensure you are included in this momentous occasion.
For further insights into our work and initiatives, please visit www.integral-online.com.
Join us as we lay the groundwork for impact and celebrate a future where community and sustainability are at the forefront of development.
Rick White
Where: 14703 NW 27 Ave, Opa-Locka, Florida
What: Wellspring Apartments Groundbreaking on 99 units of affordable senior housing
Who: Speakers included city officials, housing advocates, and leaders in community development.
- Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Dade County
- Mayor John H. Taylor, Jr., City of Opa-Locka
- Chairman Oliver Gilbert, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners
- Director Alex Ballina, Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development
- Cressman Bronson, PNC Regional President for Southeast Florida
- Egbert Perry, Chairman, The Integral Group
- Vicki Lundy Wilbon, President of Real Estate, The Integral Group
- Kareem Brantley, President, Integral’s Florida Division
Details: The Integral Group is proud to host the groundbreaking ceremony of Wellspring Apartments, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to enhance community living and sustainability. This event will not only celebrate the start of construction on the 99 units of affordable senior housing but will also showcase the transformative impact our projects have on local communities.
RSVP: RSVP your attendance by May 6, 2024, to ensure you are included in this momentous occasion.
For further insights into our work and initiatives, please visit www.integral-online.com.
Join us as we lay the groundwork for impact and celebrate a future where community and sustainability are at the forefront of development.
Rick White
Integral
+1 404-224-1860
rwhite@integral-online.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn