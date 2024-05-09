Bierman Autism Centers Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)
Accreditation applies to four locations in New Jersey and North Carolina
Today marks a significant milestone for our organization as we proudly announce our accreditation, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and high standards”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Bierman Autism Centers for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs at four locations in New Jersey and North Carolina:
• Berkeley Heights, NJ Autism Center
• Eatontown, NJ Autism Center
• Princeton, NJ Autism Center
• Cary, NC Autism Center
These newly accredited locations offer ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Their programs were evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.
“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Bierman Autism Centers underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”
ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.
“Today marks a significant milestone for our organization as we proudly announce our accreditation, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and high standards,” said Chrissy Barosky, chief clinical officer of Bierman Autism Centers (BAC).
BAC is privately held and clinically owned and operated. Its proprietary, evidence-based approach ignites possibilities for an even brighter future, equipping children with the skills and confidence to soar—one milestone at a time.
“Accreditation is not just about compliance,” Barosky said. “It's about fostering a culture of continuous learning, improvement, and adaptability to meet the evolving needs and expectations of our clients.”
ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.
To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.
ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
Learn more at autismcommission.org
