Governor Josh Shapiro Joins Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread to Announce $123.2 Million Expansion in Chambersburg

World-famous Pennsylvania company will add approximately 295,000 square feet to its existing plant in Chambersburg while creating 127 new jobs over five years and retaining 659 current employees statewide.

Martin’s is the latest Pennsylvania company to expand its operations thanks in part to Commonwealth funding – and the Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget ensures companies have options to grow and thrive in Pennsylvania.

Chambersburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro joined leadership from Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread (Martin’s), maker of well-known bread and rolls sold around the country and in restaurants around the world, to announce the company will invest $123.2 million to expand its existing manufacturing facility in Franklin County. Headquartered in Chambersburg for nearly 70 years, the company’s expansion project will create at least 127 new jobs over five years while retaining 659 current employees statewide, of which 639 are at the project site.

Martin’s will expand its baking operations at 1000 Potato Roll Lane in Guilford Township to meet increased demand for its products both domestically and internationally. The expansion will add approximately 295,000 square-feet to its existing plant and will include a state-of-the-art, fully air-conditioned roll production line and a cold dock/freezer. The company also plans to build an electric substation to service current needs and support its future growth strategy. The total cost of the project will be approximately $123.2 million dollars.

“Martin’s is a true Pennsylvania success story – and the Martin family and its workers have worked hard to reinvest and grow in Central Pennsylvania while making a darn good potato roll. Martin’s success shows us what’s possible here in Pennsylvania – and it’s the kind of success I want to replicate,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why we are so proud to invest in Martin’s latest expansion here in Chambersburg. My Administration has a plan to double down on our investments in economic development so more Pennsylvania companies can compete and win. When we see a hardworking company making a great product, we need to help them succeed and grow in Pennsylvania the same way Martin’s has.”

The Shapiro Administration is rethinking the way government can move at the speed of business, cutting through red tape, fostering collaboration across Commonwealth agencies and reforming the state permitting process. Working in close collaboration with DCED and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Martin’s secured their permit weeks ahead of schedule and hit the ground running on their new expansion.

Martin’s received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $635,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $34,000 workforce development grant to train workers. The company was also encouraged to apply for DCED’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) and Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) programs.

“Martin’s has a long and storied history in Franklin County, and DCED is proud to have worked with the company to ensure they continue to grow and create jobs right here in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Pennsylvania has a lot to offer to food processing manufacturers – from our strategic location, to our abundant natural resources, to our dedicated and skilled workforce. We are thrilled Martin’s has chosen to continue to grow here in the Commonwealth.”

Martin’s opened operations in Chambersburg in 1955 in Lloyd and Lois Martin’s one-car garage, which they converted to a bakery. Today, Martin’s is a family-owned and operated consumer goods company focused on baking high quality bread and roll products using high quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service, something that truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from the Martin family’s one-car garage into two commercial baking plants, one in Chambersburg, PA, and one in Valdosta, GA, and continues to grow and flourish in new markets as well as in areas of established distribution.

“We are very excited to be growing our business and expanding our bakery in our hometown of Chambersburg. Our amazing employees, supportive community, and loyal customers are helping us to create good American jobs and to expand our market area throughout the US and around the world. We’d like to thank the Governor and his team for their desire to support and encourage businesses in PA,” said Tony Martin, Martin’s President and third-generation Martin family member. “When PA businesses are strong, they create new opportunities and more good jobs, which leads to successful, stable communities, where we can raise our families and pursue the American dream. We appreciate Governor Shapiro’s support of our business and other PA businesses, and we look forward to the future growth of opportunity in our wonderful Commonwealth.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been focused on creating economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians since taking office – securing over $1.2 billion in private sector investments and recently unveiling the Commonwealth’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget proposal calls for $600 million in total new and expanded investments directly tied back to this ten-year strategy that will enhance DCED’s ability to implement the plan. The investments include:

$500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites online and ensure companies have options for attractive business environments where they can move quickly and thrive in Pennsylvania.

in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites online and ensure companies have options for attractive business environments where they can move quickly and thrive in Pennsylvania. $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth. This new program will build upon and modernize the Keystone Communities program.

for the Main Street Matters program, to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth. This new program will build upon and modernize the Keystone Communities program. $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets. This funding will be used to incentivize additional private venture capital, positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation while proactively investing in entrepreneurs who have historically lacked access to venture capital funding.

to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets. This funding will be used to incentivize additional private venture capital, positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation while proactively investing in entrepreneurs who have historically lacked access to venture capital funding. $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge, which will incentivize regional growth, build vibrant and resilient regions, and support communities by investing in the development of comprehensive strategies to propel entire regions forward.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years online. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Shapiro’s Budget website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #