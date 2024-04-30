GEORGIA, April 30 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that StandardAero, a leading provider of business aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, began work on a $33 million expansion of their operations in Augusta. The expansion will create 90 new jobs in Richmond County.

“As a leader in both logistics and the aerospace industry, Georgia is proud to congratulate StandardAero on this expansion,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our state was ranked as a top five exporter of aerospace products in the U.S. in 2023, and looks forward to working with StandardAero and the rest of Georgia’s aerospace industry to maintain that success.”

Operating in Augusta since 1974, StandardAero currently supports more than 170 jobs in the area. Approximately 425 aircraft and 500 turbine aircraft engines undergo MRO service each year at the facility.

“The new facility will add over 60 percent of new space to our existing footprint,” said Chris Bodine, Vice President and General Manager of StandardAero’s Augusta facility. “The current facility was built in the 1970s, when aircraft were a lot smaller. The new facility will allow us to support additional super mid-size to large cabin aircraft for airframe and avionics while also significantly expanding our engine shop to further support many of those aircraft.”

“We are very thankful to the Augusta Regional Airport, City of Augusta, and the State of Georgia for their generous outreach and support for building this new facility,” said Tony Brancato, President of StandardAero Business Aviation. “The expansion will allow us to work on larger Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream, and Bombardier aircraft and also meet the rapidly growing MRO needs of HTF7000 series engine operators."

StandardAero will construct a new hangar and engine shop at 1150 Hangar Road adjacent to the Augusta Regional Airport. The expansion will add 80,500 square feet to the company’s footprint in Augusta.

Construction on the expansion is expected to be completed in 2025. The company will be hiring for roles in administration, management, and operations. Learn more about careers at StandardAero.

“As a small business owner and supporter of local business, I am proud that construction of the 80,500-square-foot facility will be conducted by local firms,” said Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson. “This expansion will lead to increased economic impact, job creation, and career pathways for our youth. My goal continues to be moving Augusta forward, and I’m thrilled about the opportunity to partner with organizations that are interested in developing and improving our community.”

“We are ecstatic about StandardAero’s expansion,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., Executive Director of the Augusta Regional Airport. “This expansion is a key building block for future Airport growth. We are very fortunate to have partnerships, both private and public, that work closely together to bring this to fruition. The expansion will not only generate significant regional economic impact, but it will also provide support to our efforts to educate local youth and increase workforce development.”

Regional Project Manager Adela Kelley represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Augusta Economic Development Authority and Augusta Regional Airport.

“StandardAero is one of Georgia’s companies that is making a global impact,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia exported $11.1 billion of aerospace products in 2023 alone. This includes products sent to Augusta for repair and maintenance before being shipped to international customers. We are excited that StandardAero will continue to be part of Georgia’s economic vitality, and congratulations to Augusta and Richmond County for creating an additional 90 new long-term jobs for Georgians.”

About StandardAero

StandardAero is one of the world’s leading independent providers of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions, and paint applications. StandardAero serves a diverse array of customers in business and general aviation, airline, military, helicopter, components, and energy markets. StandardAero is owned by global investment firm Carlyle.