Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Has a Group Meeting with Diplomatic Envoys of Arab States to China and Head of the Representative Office of the League of Arab States in China

On April 30, 2024, Special Envoy Zhai Jun of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue had a group meeting with diplomatic envoys of Arab states to China and Head of the Representative Office of the League of Arab States in China at the latter's request.

Zhai Jun briefed on China's principled position on the latest developments in the conflict in Gaza, and had communication and exchanges with the diplomatic envoys on regional hotspot issues such as promoting internal reconciliation in Palestine and the situation in the Red Sea.

The diplomatic envoys highly appreciated and thanked China for its efforts to cool down the situation in Gaza and promote internal reconciliation in Palestine, and expected China to play a greater role in Middle East affairs.