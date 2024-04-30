Submit Release
Public Meeting: Habitat Stamp Program Citizen Advisory Committee to Meet May 9

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting with the Citizen Advisory Committee. During this meeting, project status will be provided and updates will be presented. Members of the public are invited to attend this hybrid public meeting in order to provide comments. An agenda will be posted on the Habitat Stamp Program website prior to the meeting. 

Comments can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Habitat Stamp Program Manager, 1 Wildlife Way, Santa Fe, NM 87507; or by email, PublicLandUserStamp@dgf.nm.gov, or in person at the meeting listed above.

