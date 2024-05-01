Coalition for a Safer Web calls for federal probe of tax-exempt funding of hate groups inflaming protests at US colleges
Report lists individuals and foundations financing anti-Jewish activist groups infiltrating, organizing, and promoting campus protests.
The US government has an obligation to investigate organizations calling for violence against Jews and expressing support for terror groups and the nonprofits funding them for violations of IRS code.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition for a Safer Web (CSW), a leading investigator of online extremism, issued additional forensic digital analysis of individuals and nonprofit foundations channeling tax-exempt funds to extremist groups involved in anti-Israeli protests on college campuses. The findings released today also shed new light into the activists colleges and law enforcement officials say are heavily involved in the planning, promotion and increasingly violent anti-Jewish rhetoric of protests.
— Amb. Marc Ginsberg, President, Coalition for a Safer Web
“The White House and Congress need to do more than express concern for the safety of Jewish students, faculty and staff,” said Coalition for a Safer Web President and founder Marc Ginsberg. “The federal government, along with state governments where protests occur, have an obligation to immediately investigate organizations calling for violence against Jews in America, support for designated terror groups, and the obliteration of the State of Israel, and the foundations which fund them, are in violation of section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code which governs tax-exempt entities,” Ginsberg, a former US ambassador to Morocco under president Bill Clinton, said.
Today’s data supplements the Coalition’s March 23, 2024, report detailing how donations by large institutional donors to major philanthropies were helping to fund virulently antisemitic groups which were actively plotting and planning the campus disruptions that have exploded in recent days. In the report, CSW called on Congress and the Biden Administration, as well as leading American Jewish organizations, to support its formal complaints filed against the George Soros Open Society Foundation and the Goldman Sachs Philanthropy with the Inspector General of the Internal Revenue Service for apparent violating their tax-exempt privileges. To date, these requests have gone unanswered.
In this supplement to its original report CSW identifies additional donors to the groups behind campus unrest including former Wall Street financier Felice Gelman, The Tides Society & Foundation, the Communist Party for Socialism & Research/A.N.S.W.E.R., the Westchester People’s Action Coalition Foundation, and the Sunrise Movement.
Each of the foundations cited in CSW’s supplementary report is organized as a nonprofit under section 501c3 of the Internal Revenue Code. In exchange for exemption from federal and state corporate income taxes, so-called C3s are limited to supporting charitable and educational activities, prohibited from engaging in politics and inciting violence against members of a religious or racial group, and must report annually on the sources and recipients of their funding.
CSW’s latest findings are backed by publicly available data including tax and financial statements, social media accounts, media reports, and group account/hashtag analysis to uncover a sophisticated web of tax-exempt groups coordinating and promoting campus protests.
CSW’s research also reveals the extent to which hate groups are using Instagram and TikTok to raise funds used to organize, equip, and promote their on-campus operations.
About the Coalition for a Safer Web: The Coalition for a Safer Web is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is to intercept extremist incitement and violence on social media platforms.
About Ambassador Marc Ginsberg: Founding President of the Coalition for a Safer Web and one of the nation’s leader experts on cyberterrorism and social media extremist violence. He was former White House Mideast Advisor to President Carter and a former U.S. ambassador to Morocco.
Marc Ginsberg
Coalition for a Safer Web
+1 202-922-6300
ambginsberg@coalitionsw.org