The #1 Song On Music’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists Goes to Nashville’s Eli Ward
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the industry’s leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘FOMO’ by Eli Ward is the latest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Based out of Nashville, TN, singer-songwriter Eli Ward has a passion for connecting music and emotion. ‘FOMO,’ his latest single, was Eli’s first release after his time on NBC’s The Voice under mentor Gwen Stefani. This folk-pop song was written about the mutual experience of having to let go of friends when people go their separate ways. One of his biggest goals for music is to allow the listener to hear what he is saying, but to also make them feel the emotion without even having to listen for the words. For Eli, music has been the common denominator through every stage in life. Now, in Nashville, Eli is writing, recording, performing, and producing as frequently as possible - as he’s a very versatile musician…playing piano, drums, and guitar all while spanning multiple genres.
“I cannot thank the team at aBreak Music enough,” said Eli Ward. “Getting to the top of this playlist with ‘FOMO’ is something I’m super stoked about.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Our entire team felt ‘FOMO’ was a one listen song,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. When Jay Stevens and I dug deeper, we saw an artist deep into his craft, not only as a multi-instrumentalist, but as a passionate creator and performer. Eli’s on a great path, and we’re thrilled to expose his talent to the world.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a US based global, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
