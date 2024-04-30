African Development Bank, Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI) strengthen collaboration in Ghana

The African Development Bank Group and the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI) reaffirmed their mutual collaboration with the recent participation of the Bank Ghana Country Office at the launch of KEITI’s first representative office in Africa.

Ghana will host KEITI’s first African representative office. The launch took place in Accra on 4 April.

The launch was attended by Patrick Nomo, Chief Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Park Kyongsig, Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Dr. Heung Jin Choi, KEITI President and Eyerusalem Fasika, Ghana Country Manager for the African Development Bank. Several other officials from the Ghana government, finance, and development sectors, also attended the event.

On the sidelines of the launching event, Fasika, held talks with Dr. Choi to deepen multilateral collaboration towards scaling up and knowledge sharing on sustainable science and technological innovations. The parties exchanged on their respective institutional efforts in Ghana and agreed on knowledge sharing and collaboration to leverage financing for development.

KEITI and the African Development Bank signed a joint technical assistance agreement in 2023 to facilitate the scale-up of investment in low-carbon and climate-resilient technologies. Under the partnership, the African Development Bank in Ghana is working with KEITI and various government ministries to undertake a pre-feasibility study on a project to enhance circularity and sustainability of the textile and apparel value chain in Ghana. This study will contribute to the development of a pipeline of bankable projects, currently being considered under the Bank’s Fund for Assistance to the Private Sector in Africa (FAPA).