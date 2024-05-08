LAGO Innovation Fund Facilitates $15 Million Investment in Sparkfund, an Emerging Leader in Energy Transition Management
The building industry is increasing its investment towards energy transition, and we’re pleased to support Sparkfund with their comprehensive platform of innovative and effective energy solutions”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), a private credit fund supporting high-growth companies across key industry sectors, announces that it has facilitated a $15 million investment in Sparkfund, a leading energy transition partner specializing in program management, financing and implementation services for utilities and building owners. As the organizing layer for an otherwise complicated energy landscape, Sparkfund helps stakeholders navigate the energy transition to reduce operating costs and create more resilient, healthier buildings.
“The building industry is increasing its investment and scope towards energy transition, and we’re so pleased to work with Sparkfund, as they play a critical role in this space with their comprehensive platform of innovative and effective energy solutions,” notes Heather La Freniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAGO.
Since its launch in 2019, LAGO has worked with many high-growth “disruptor” companies leading the way in key sectors including climate tech and sustainability, providing tailored financial solutions to empower their growth and advancement.
“As the organizing layer in a fragmented market, Sparkfund has already developed and installed more than 3,000 clean energy projects in 48 states, and we are dedicated to continuously innovating and expanding our services,” said Jonathan Plowe, President of Sparkfund. “We are thrilled to partner with LAGO, as they support our vision and their investment significantly amplifies our ability to scale as we aim to be the leading energy transition partner across the utility, energy and real estate sectors.”
About LAGO
LAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, supports growth by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors of high-growth “disruptor” companies. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $3-$30MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Space Tech, Health + Wellness, Clean Beauty + Skincare and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and ultimately the value of a business. To learn more, visit LAGO Innovation Fund and follow on LinkedIn.
About Sparkfund
Sparkfund is an energy transition partner that provides program management, financing, and implementation services for utilities and building owners. Sparkfund’s experts identify and execute tailored approaches considering the technologies, budgets, regulations, and geographies impacting the built environment. Sparkfund manages projects from start to finish so its customers can focus on their other priorities, confident they’re contributing to and benefiting from an equitable, reliable, and sustainable energy transition.
