SXTC's DYADICA Global Brand Consulting Small Business Foundation Expands to Empower Startups and SMEs
The DYADICA Small Business Foundation was established to enable small enterprises to access to “big brand quality-level services and standards” to compete more effectively against larger competitors.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SXTC’s DYADICA Global Brand Consulting is pleased to announce the expansion of its DYADICA Small Business Foundation project, which was launched 20 years ago to support small businesses and startups with access to premium brand consulting, marketing, and digital consultants and services at affordable rates.
— Stefan Paul, CMO SXTC-DYADICA Global
Despite serving global clients, including Fortune 100 companies and nation brands for over three decades, DYADICA identified a critical need to bridge the gap for smaller businesses that often face financial constraints in accessing high-level brand and marketing expertise. The DYADICA Small Business Foundation was established to provide discounted charges for services and resources, enabling small enterprises to get access to “big brand quality-level services and standards” to compete more effectively against larger competitors with access to the best quality resources.
Stefan Paul, Chief Marketing Officer at DYADICA, shared insights into the foundation's mission: "Our goal from day one was to level the playing field for high-potential small businesses and startups, empowering them to compete against larger, well-established competitors by giving them access to “big brand” quality levels, talent, and resources. Through our DYADICA Foundation’s discounted pricing, we aim to provide the 'Big Brand Firepower of talent and expert services ' necessary for these businesses to build powerful brands and thus elevate their market success."
Over the years, the DYADICA Small Business Foundation has supported a diverse range of enterprises, including:
B2B tech startups
A local USA salsa brand
A Midwest ice cream maker
An investment capital firm
Non-profit transport institutes in Canada
North American and Norwegian life coaches
Various UK and USA-based businesses and organizations
Regional electronics makers
Designer clothing brands in Chicago, New York, and London
A regional radio talk-show
A book publisher
These success stories highlight the tangible impact of DYADICA's talent, skillsets, resources and services on small businesses and non-profit organizations, enabling them to achieve remarkable brand building, marketing, and digital outcomes locally and beyond.
SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting, founded in 1981, has served over 5000 client engagements globally, spanning startups, SMEs, Fortune 100 companies, and nation brands. DYADICA’s industry-leading expertise in brand strategy, brand building and marketing has been recognized through publications in prestigious journals, whitepapers, newspapers, books, and leading business schools.
