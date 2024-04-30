Submit Release
Statement from Secretary Mayorkas on the Biden-Harris Administration’s New National Security Memorandum on Critical Infrastructure

WASHINGTON - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas issued the following statement on the National Security Memorandum (NSM) to secure and enhance the resilience of U.S. critical infrastructure, signed today by President Biden:

“Our nation’s critical infrastructure consists of the systems and services upon which Americans rely in their daily lives. From the banking system to the electric grid, from healthcare to our nation’s water systems and more, we depend on the safety and defense of our critical infrastructure as a matter of homeland and national security. President Biden’s new National Security Memorandum empowers the Department of Homeland Security to lead our government’s efforts, alongside our Administration partners, to better confront the increasingly complex and frequent threats facing our critical infrastructure.  Together, we will ensure America remains vigilant, secure, and resilient.”

 

