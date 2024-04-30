Submit Release
Readout of White House Roundtable on SBA Federal Procurement Scorecard to Mark National Small Business Week

During NSBW, SBA Administrator Guzman Joins White House Officials to Highlight FY23 Federal Procurement

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, April 29, SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman kicked off 2024 National Small Business Week (NSBW) with a roundtable at the White House to announce the release of the SBA’s Fiscal Year 2023 Procurement Scorecard and highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to build on the Small Business Boom since the President took office.

Administrator Guzman moderated the roundtable, which started with remarks from National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden. They then heard from procurement officials at the General Services Administration, Department of Commerce, and Department of the Interior, all of which received A+ grades in the SBA’s FY23 Scorecard. Roundtable participants included small business owners who contract with the federal government and won NSBW 2024 awards.

In the procurement scorecard released today, the SBA announced that the Biden-Harris Administration exceeded its FY23 small business contracting goal of 23%, awarding an all-time high 28.4% of federal contract dollars to small businesses. This historic level amounts to a record-breaking $178.6 billion investment in the small business economy and supports more than one million good-paying jobs in manufacturing, construction, research & development, technology, defense, and other vital industries. Minority-owned businesses across nearly all demographic categories also saw increased contracting dollars, underscoring the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity while growing the pie for all small business owners.

