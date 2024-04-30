A.I.S. Resources Appoints John McCleery to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX.V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces the appointment of John McCleery as a director of the Company.



John is a mining entrepreneur with over 40 years experience in resource exploration, development and financing of projects globally. Most recently John co-founded Creston Moly and served as Director and Head of Corporate Development where he spearheaded over $40 million in equity financing to acquire and advance the El Creston project in Mexico. Under his co-leadership, the El Creston project advanced to become Mexico’s largest molybdenum deposit, advancing through to Pre-Feasibility in under two years, and was subsequently acquired by Mercator Minerals for $195 million.

John has established a reputation as the catalyst behind various successful start-up and early-stage resource companies bringing new sources of projects and capital.

Martyn Element stated, “We are excited to welcome John to AIS’s board. His experience and success will be an invaluable contribution to the Company.”

The Company has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to Mr. McCleery in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share. The Options vest on the date of grant and will expire five years from the date of grant. The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on various natural resource opportunities. AIS’s value add strategy is to acquire early-stage projects and provide technical and financial support to enhance their value. The Company is managed by a team of experienced engineers, geologists, and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital market achievements.

