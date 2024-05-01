CANOPY BRANDS CLIMBS HIGH AND DESCENDS LOW WITH ACQUISITIONS OF HYSAFE, XTIRPA AND SERVICES SAUVETAGE TECHNIQUE
Parent company of Safewaze, Bee Access and Galaxy Lifts adds scale in fall protection services and expands deeper in confined space
Our combined resources will accelerate the growth of these already strong brands while offering more value to our customers.”CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canopy Brands, a growing family of trusted brands providing protection, access and mobility solutions, announces the acquisition of HySafe and affiliate Premier Fall Protection (referred together as “HySafe”) as well as the separate acquisition of Innova Public Utility Products Inc. (parent company of Xtirpa) and Services Sauvetage Technique (“SST”).
— Brian Colton, CEO of Canopy Brands
HySafe is a leading provider of custom fall protection solutions covering assessment, design and engineering, installation and recertification, plus extensive safety training. Founded by Frank Anzaldi in 1998, HySafe’s solutions are rooted in technical expertise with a comprehensive product offering and integrated installation team. HySafe has built a premier customer base in diverse end-markets ranging from railroad and government to manufacturing and construction using comprehensive products ranging from rigid rail and horizontal lifelines to guardrails and ladder systems. The acquisition folds Safewaze Engineering into HySafe to create an even more powerful provider for custom engineered solutions.
“For 25 years we’ve focused on building an innovative, responsive fall protection services company,” says Frank Anzaldi, CEO of HySafe. “We are thrilled to become part of Canopy Brands and welcome Safewaze Engineering to form an expanded team with shared values and dedication to our craft.”
Xtirpa is a global provider of confined space fall arrest, rescue and retrieval equipment based in Quebec known for configurable solutions, advanced manufacturing and world-class training. Products include davit arms, pole hoist systems, tripods and accessories. SST is a Quebec-focused provider of site safety assessments, training and standby rescue services as well as distribution of confined space, gas detection and related fall protection equipment. Both businesses will operate as separate units at their current locations.
“We eagerly look forward to the future as a part of Canopy Brands,” says Martin Dufour, CEO of Xtirpa. “Our company has had tremendous success over the last two decades within the confined space market. This partnership will provide additional capital, market reach and technical know-how to propel us forward.”
Brian Colton, CEO of Canopy Brands, states, “Adding these respected industry leaders to our portfolio expands our range of protection, access and mobility solutions. We are confident that our combined talent and resources will accelerate the growth of these already strong brands while building a truly differentiated company offering more value to the market.”
The combined companies will leverage each other’s strengths and market presence to offer expanded products and services, accelerate innovation and increase our highly responsive technical and sales support. For more information, visit www.canopybrands.us, www.hysafe.com, and www.xtirpa.com.
About Canopy Brands
Canopy Brands is a family of trusted brands providing protection, access and mobility solutions to commercial and residential markets. Comprised of brands Safewaze, Bee Access, Galaxy Lifts, HySafe, Xtirpa and SST, we deliver a comprehensive portfolio of 5,000+ products, covering fall protection, suspended and permanent access, powered lifts and confined space, with a growing range of services from design, engineering and installation to training.
