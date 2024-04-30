FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE RECEIVES EXTENSION OF ACCREDITATION BY AACSB AND GLOBAL RANKING FOR BUSINESS PROGRAM

LAKELAND, Fla, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Southern College's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise has received an extension of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, the world’s most prestigious business school accreditation organization. Additionally, the School received a top-10 ranking in the nation by CEO Magazine.

To receive accreditation is to showcase the standards set forth by the AACSB including strategic management and innovation, learner success, thought leadership, engagement, and societal impact. This news comes with great honor, as AACSB accreditation is earned by less than 5 percent of business schools globally. Following the recommendation of the Peer Review Team and the Continuous Improvement Review Committee’s rigorous review process, the extension was concurred and ratified by the Board of Directors.

"This Extension of Accreditation by AACSB reaffirms our commitment to providing a high-quality business education that meets global standards of excellence. It recognizes the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students who are cornerstones of our continued success,” explains Dr. J. Michael Weber, dean of the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise at Florida Southern College.

Dean Weber has developed and grown the undergraduate and graduate business programs throughout his tenure, providing students with practical, immersive, and engaged learning practices. The programs work to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences required to excel in the ever-changing business landscape.

“This serves as a springboard for us to continue our journey of excellence and pursue new initiatives that will further elevate our reputation and impact in the world. We will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of business education, as we explore new approaches to teaching and learning, embrace emerging technologies, and adapt to the evolving needs of our students and the business community,” said Weber.

In addition to accreditation extension, FSC landed in CEO Magazine’s Tier One of Global MBA Programs, top-30 worldwide and top-10 nationwide. Using a ranking system entirely

geared and weighted to fact-based criteria, CEO Magazine aims to provide potential students with a performance benchmark for those schools under review.

Florida Southern College's Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise is deserving of its position as an internationally recognized institution that offers exceptional business programs. With the AACSB accreditation extension and CEO Magazine Global MBA rankings, FSC has proven its excellence in providing students with a top-tier business education that prepares them for success in their careers. Commitment to innovation, practical learning, and curriculum standards ensures that it remains at the forefront of business education, preparing students for future careers.









About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the “Best Regional Universities in the South” by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 “Best Colleges” guide and is included in The Princeton Review’s 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023.” The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern’s AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College’s School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world’s largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review’s top 20 “Most Beautiful Campus” national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

