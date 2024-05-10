Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Rescue Homeowner from Foreclosure with Zero-Cost Loan Modification
A 36-Month Delinquency Turnaround: Deborah Yearby Keeps Her Home with Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate's Expert AssistanceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Yearby, a homeowner facing a daunting foreclosure scenario, has successfully emerged from the brink of losing her home, thanks to the timely and effective intervention of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. Facing a mortgage delinquency of 36 months, with an outstanding amount of $188,891.87 and monthly payments of $5,214.15 at a 6.750% interest rate, Deborah was on the verge of selling her house as she struggled to find assistance.
With a looming foreclosure sale date set for October 13, 2023, Deborah turned to online resources and discovered the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a reputable organization boasting 5-star reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Desperate for help, she promptly reached out to Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates in a last-ditch effort to save her home.
Under the guidance of a dedicated and experienced volunteer advocate from Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a comprehensive loss mitigation package was meticulously assembled and submitted to the lender. The advocate relentlessly advocated for the cancellation of the foreclosure, engaging in consistent communication with the lender on Deborah's behalf.
After four months of diligent efforts, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates achieved a remarkable success – the cancellation of the foreclosure and the approval of a zero-out-of-pocket cost loan modification for Deborah. The modified terms lowered her monthly payment to $4,537.74 at the original 6.750% interest rate, effectively reducing her delinquent amount to zero.
Deborah, who was on the verge of selling her house to settle the outstanding debt, expressed her gratitude for the services provided by Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. The organization not only saved her home but also facilitated a solution that allowed her to continue making affordable payments on her mortgage.
Commenting on the outcome, Deborah stated, "I was about to lose everything, but the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates came to my rescue. Their dedicated team worked tirelessly to secure a loan modification that kept me in my home. I am incredibly thankful for them and Scarlett’s expertise and commitment to helping homeowners like me."
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, with its unwavering dedication to consumer rights and housing advocacy, continues to make a positive impact on individuals facing foreclosure. Deborah's success story is a testament to the organization's mission to empower homeowners and provide them with the necessary support to navigate challenging financial circumstances.
